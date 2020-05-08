App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPress Release
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Oberoi Group forays into London with Cain International tie-up

Due for completion in 2022, the branded residences at South Audley Street will offer exceptional living at the heart of one of the most attractive and sought-after locations in prime central London.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cain International, the privately-held real estate investment firm operating in Europe and the United States, has signed an agreement with Oberoi Group for the operation of 23 serviced residences at 17-22 South Audley Street in London's Mayfair.

The deal marks Oberoi Group's debut in Europe.

The Oberoi Group was established in 1934 and owns and operates 33 five-star hotels and luxury resorts across India, Indonesia, Morocco, Mauritius, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Close

Due for completion in 2022, the branded residences at South Audley Street will offer exceptional living at the heart of one of the most attractive and sought-after locations in prime central London.

related news

The partnership with Oberoi is one element of the next chapter for 17-22 South Audley Street, which Cain International acquired in 2016. Constructed in 1845, but rebuilt to designs by architect Ernest George, who designed Southwark Bridge, the 48, 000 sq ft Grade II* property is also set to house a small restaurant and refurbished retail space.

This partnership is the latest addition to Cain International’s growing portfolio of luxury hospitality investments and loans across its target markets of the UK, Europe and the US. This includes industry-leading partners such as Six Senses, Waldorf Astoria, Hilton, Raffles Hotel & Residences, Aman Hotel & Residences, Rosewood Hotels and Soho House.

"With a reputation for exceptional service and guest experience, Oberoi is widely regarded as one of the very best in the hospitality industry. We are excited to be forging this new partnership, that will see one of the world's most authoritative brands on high-end service coming to Europe, and choosing London as the location for its debut," said Jonathan Goldstein, Chief Executive of Cain International.

PRS Oberoi, Executive Chairman of Oberoi Group, also expressed his delight at the deal.

"We are excited to bring The Oberoi brand to London in partnership with Cain International. The iconic building in the heart of Mayfair is a perfect complement to an Oberoi branded property. We look forward to bringing Oberoi's distinct culture of personalized service and commitment to excellence in serving our guests on their next visit to London," he said.

(Please note: This is a partnered article)

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 04:11 pm

tags #Oberoi Hotels #Press Release

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Repatriation flights to India | Air India brings back Indians stranded in Singapore

Repatriation flights to India | Air India brings back Indians stranded in Singapore

Coronavirus impact: Indian pharma exports miss target, stand at $20.58 billion in FY20

Coronavirus impact: Indian pharma exports miss target, stand at $20.58 billion in FY20

Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

Repatriation flights to India: Here's all you need to know

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.