Conquest 2019: 15 startups selected for mentorship stage

Conquest, in association with Larsen and Toubro InfoTech Ltd. (LTI), Accel Partners and Grant Thornton, is the first student-run startup accelerator of India. This annual event by BITS Pilani, wrapped up with its Top 50 multi-city mentoring sessions held in - Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.

The sessions were interactive, and had eminent personalities like Gaurav Dahake, Co-Founder Buyhatke; Mitesh Shah, the CFO Bookmyshow, and Saurabh Jain, VP PayTM. Based on their feedbacks, fifteen startups from diverse fields qualified for the next stage.