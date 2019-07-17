Conquest 2019: 15 startups selected for mentorship stage

The sessions were interactive, and had eminent personalities like Gaurav Dahake, Co-Founder Buyhatke; Mitesh Shah, the CFO Bookmyshow, and Saurabh Jain, VP PayTM. Based on their feedbacks, fifteen startups from diverse fields qualified for the next stage.
Conquest, in association with Larsen and Toubro InfoTech Ltd. (LTI), Accel Partners and Grant Thornton, is the first student-run startup accelerator of India. This annual event by BITS Pilani, wrapped up with its Top 50 multi-city mentoring sessions held in - Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore.
The Top 15 startups for this year are :
- ScoutMyTrip Pvt Ltd.: A DIY road trip planner & market place of travel experts who can be hired to curate and provide virtual trip assistance.
- Shreyasi By PassiveReferral: BOT Shreyasi is an AI-based Virtual Recruiter which can interview candidates over the phone and conduct an end to end recruitment Process.
- HRBOT: AI-based remote hiring platform that can identify potential job seekers in small towns and create their profile using automated chatbots, which eliminates the need for a resume.
- AAYUSH: Cost effective ingestible battery-less electronic Health Pill supported by AI and Cloud to predict and prevent Heart attacks and sudden cardiac arrests.
- LetsEndorse: A matching platform for proven social innovations with nuanced local challenges and development capital, to eradicate social issues at scale.
- Checkin: Checkin leverages AI to identify customers & analyse their dining preferences, to make personalised new recommendations just as a waiter would do.
- Xplorazzi: A technology development and services company focused on 360 imaging, virtual reality and augmented reality; building AI to aid efficient property inspection.
- 4MirrorTech Innovatives Pvt. Ltd.: India's first IoT Based monitoring platform for big facilities; building solutions like Washroom, Rodent, Dustbin, and Employee monitoring.
- SecondHandKart: Delivering quality checked used products with up to 12 months repair Warranty, 12 months buyback guarantee & ‘Check on delivery’.
- InvestoAsia: A seamlessly efficient system that enables investment into emerging markets by digitizing their securities using the blockchain technology into tokenized assets.
- GnomikX: Reducing the lifestyle disorder burden by shifting the mindset from cure to prevention, using personalized genetics.
- Nimble Vision Pvt. Ltd.: Simplifying water consumption with latest technologies like Smart Water Meter; Leakage detection; Water Quality Indicator (TDS).
- VenueMonk: A high-tech booking platform which helps people book venues quickly, effortlessly and at the lowest possible price.
- Sorted AI: An AI-based document management app which is a digital vault for your personal docs.
- Farmsurge: A digital platform which connects small farmers directly with agribusinesses for both forward & backward market linkages.
These startups are currently undergoing 6-weeks of online mentorship by renowned entrepreneurs and field experts. Based on the feedback from the mentors, the top 10 startups will participate in the 7-day accelerator program where they will be provided free Co-living and Co-working spaces. The program will consist of investment workshops, mentoring sessions by successful founders and pitching to seed stage investors.