Political Bazaar | BJP-Shiv Sena tussle over 50:50 formula in Maharashtra

Political uncertainty continues in Maharashtra after the results of the 2019 assembly elections were declared on October 24. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is yet to reach a consensus on forming the government in the western state.

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol’s Viju Cherian talks to Political Editor at CNN-News18, Marya Shakil, to find out the reason behind the rift between the two political parties.

Shakil said that the legislature party meet of the BJP will take place on October 30 at 1pm, following which, Devendra Fadnavis will head to the governor’s residence to stake claim to form the government.

The issue, however, remains over the 50:50 power sharing formula and rotational CM policy that the Shiv Sena wants the BJP to agree to.