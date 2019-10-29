App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | BJP-Shiv Sena tussle over 50:50 formula in Maharashtra

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol’s Viju Cherian talks to Political Editor at CNN-News18, Marya Shakil, to find out the reason behind the rift between the two political parties.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Political uncertainty continues in Maharashtra after the results of the 2019 assembly elections were declared on October 24. The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is yet to reach a consensus on forming the government in the western state.

In this episode of Political Bazaar, Moneycontrol’s Viju Cherian talks to Political Editor at CNN-News18, Marya Shakil, to find out the reason behind the rift between the two political parties.

Shakil said that the legislature party meet of the BJP will take place on October 30 at 1pm, following which, Devendra Fadnavis will head to the governor’s residence to stake claim to form the government.

Close

The issue, however, remains over the 50:50 power sharing formula and rotational CM policy that the Shiv Sena wants the BJP to agree to.

For more, watch the video.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 29, 2019 06:12 pm

tags #Assembly Polls 2019 #BJP-Shiv Sena Tussle #CM Post #Maharashtra elections #Political Bazaar #video

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.