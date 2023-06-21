PM Modi 'fan' Elon Musk plans India visit next year, says Tesla will be there soon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk will PM Modi on plans to set up a manufacturing base in India.

Tesla CEO and Twitter owner Elon Musk said on June 21 he is “a fan” of PM Modi, adding that the prime minister extended him the invitation to visit India and he is planning it next year.

Musk met PM Modi on Day 1 of the latter's three-day visit to the US. Asked whether PM Modi extended an invitation to him, the billionaire entrepreneur said, “He did. And yes, I'm tentatively planning to visit India again next year. I'm looking forward.”

“I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible. I would like to thank the prime minister for his support and hopefully we will be able to announce something in the not so distant future,” he added.

Citing an unnamed source, Reuters reported that the Tesla CEO would brief PM Modi on plans to set up a manufacturing base in India. New Delhi had invited Tesla to explore opportunities in infusing money in electric mobility and commercial space sectors.

The electric vehicle maker’s executives visited India and held discussions with top government officials and ministers last month on setting up a manufacturing base for cars and batteries in the country.

Musk said PM Modi was pushing the electric carmaker to make a “significant investment” in the country, mentioning that such an announcement was expected soon, according to ANI.

Last month, the billionaire said Tesla would probably choose a new manufacturing location by the end of this year, mentioning that India was an interesting place for a new factory.

Musk, who also owns SpaceX, said he is looking forward to bringing Starlink to India which “can be incredibly helpful for remote or rural villages.”

"India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (Modi) really cares about India because he's pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something we intend to do. We are just trying to figure out the right timing," Musk said.

Further, he highlighted that India has strong potential for a sustainable energy future including solar power, stationary battery packs and electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, on his meeting with Musk, PM Modi tweeted, "Great meeting you today @elonmusk! We had multifaceted conversations on issues ranging from energy to spirituality." To this, Musk replied,"It was an honour to meet again."