I am a fan of Modi, says Elon Musk after meeting PM

Elon Musk confirms Tesla's plan to invest in India, says he is visiting next year

Prime Minster Narendra Modi has found "a fan" in Elon Musk, while India appeared more promising than any other large country to an "incredibly excited" Tesla chief.

Musk plans to visit India next year to weigh possible investments in the country, he said after meeting PM Modi at Lotte New York Palace Hotel on June 20. "It was an excellent and a very good conversation," Musk told the media. "I am planning to visit India next year."

"I would like to thank the prime minister for his support and hopefully we will be able to announce something in the not so distant future," Musk said.

"We do not want to jump the gun on an announcement but I think it is quite likely that it will be a significant investment in our relationship with India," the Tesla CEO said.

Read: Elon Musk meets PM Modi, says Tesla is looking to invest in India

Musk told reporters that Twitter, the social media giant he owns, does not have a choice but to follow the local government. Or it will get shut down, he said when asked about the company's former owner and CEO Jack Dorsey's recent allegation against the Indian government. "The best we can do is to follow the laws in any given country," he said, adding that it is impossible for "us to do more than that".

There are different rules and regulations for different forms of governments, and "we will do our best to provide the freest speech that is possible under the law", Musk said.

In a separate video statement, Musk lauded Modi, saying he "really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make significant investment in India".

"I am a fan of Modi," he said.

With Inputs from agencies