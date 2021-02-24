Pixxel delays launch of satellite on PSLV C51 mission due to software issues

Launch of the PSLV-C50 (File Image)

Satellite imagery company Pixxel took to Twitter to inform that launch of its satellite on the PSLV C51 mission, scheduled for February 28, has been delayed as it re-evaluates software and “tests it rigorously.”

The PSLV-C51 is the 53rd mission of the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle program. Having Pixxel's satellite aboard the mission would have marked India's first commercial satellite launch into orbit.

In a statement posted to the microblogging site on February 23, Pixxel tweeted: “Due to certain software issues that surfaced during the final satellite testing, we have decided not to proceed with our launch on the PSLV C51 mission scheduled for the 28th of this month.”

The company noted that rushing the launch did not make sense “given the time and effort that has gone into making the satellite” and while they do not have “complete confidence at this time.”

“We have thus decided to push our launch by a few weeks, re-evaluate the satellite software, and test it rigorously over the next few weeks as we look for the next closest launch opportunity,” the statement added.

The company thanked the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), and public sector company NewSpace India (NSIL) for their “immense support” of their project

“From making testing facilities available to our satellite to providing support over the entire launch campaign, the help has been very encouraging to see. We wish the PSLV C51 mission the absolute best as it takes off on February 28, 2021, albeit without us,” the company added.

“We'll keep you posted as we gear up for the launch,” the statement said.