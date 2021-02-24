English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
#Ep 5: The Consistent Compounders Show :Stay tuned to catch Saurabh Mukherjea in conversation with Sohini Andani, Fund Manager, SBI Mutual Fund.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Pixxel delays launch of satellite on PSLV C51 mission due to software issues

The company noted that rushing the launch did not make sense “given the time and effort that has gone into making the satellite” and while they do not have “complete confidence at this time.”

Moneycontrol News
February 24, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
Launch of the PSLV-C50 (File Image)

Launch of the PSLV-C50 (File Image)

Satellite imagery company Pixxel took to Twitter to inform that launch of its satellite on the PSLV C51 mission, scheduled for February 28, has been delayed as it re-evaluates software and “tests it rigorously.”

The PSLV-C51 is the 53rd mission of the Indian Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle program. Having Pixxel's satellite aboard the mission would have marked India's first commercial satellite launch into orbit.

In a statement posted to the microblogging site on February 23, Pixxel tweeted: “Due to certain software issues that surfaced during the final satellite testing, we have decided not to proceed with our launch on the PSLV C51 mission scheduled for the 28th of this month.”

The company noted that rushing the launch did not make sense “given the time and effort that has gone into making the satellite” and while they do not have “complete confidence at this time.”

“We have thus decided to push our launch by a few weeks, re-evaluate the satellite software, and test it rigorously over the next few weeks as we look for the next closest launch opportunity,” the statement added.

Close

Related stories

The company thanked the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe), and public sector company NewSpace India (NSIL) for their “immense support” of their project

“From making testing facilities available to our satellite to providing support over the entire launch campaign, the help has been very encouraging to see. We wish the PSLV C51 mission the absolute best as it takes off on February 28, 2021, albeit without us,” the company added.

“We'll keep you posted as we gear up for the launch,” the statement said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India #Pixxel #PSLV-C51 #satellite
first published: Feb 24, 2021 01:10 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Pitfalls to steer clear of this tax-saving season

Simply Save | Pitfalls to steer clear of this tax-saving season

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.