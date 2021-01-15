Piramal emerges as preferred bidder for DHFL after voting by lenders

DHFL owes around Rs 91,000 crore to its creditors. (File Image: PTI)

Piramal Group has emerged as the preferred bidder for beleaguered mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) at the end of voting by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) on January 15, according to a person familiar with the development.

“CoC is understood to have favoured the Piramals,” said the person who is intimately aware of the bidding process. The person didn’t want to be named.

According to another person in the know, the Piramals have got over 94 percent votes.

A resolution plan needs minimum 66 percent votes to be passed by lenders.

Oaktree has secured around 45 percent votes, according to the person quoted above. Oaktree's total bid for DHFL stood at Rs38,400 crore against Piramal's Rs 37, 250 crore. But Piramal's offer had higher upfront cash payment that is likely to have appealed to the creditors.

The Piramal Group's offer translates to ~43 percent recovery for the DHFL creditors.

Also, according to sources, Piramal being a local firm would have helped it find favour from the DHFL creditors.

Creditors representing ~ 6.5 percent of votes said to have abstained from the voting.

The CoC, which voted on resolution plans submitted by all 4 suitors, will now formally meet early next week to issue Letter of Intent to the Piramal Group.

The bidding war for DHFL has been going on for a while with Piramal Group and Oaktree Capital leading the race in the final round. Piramal Enterprises, a diversified Indian conglomerate, and American asset management company Oaktree have both made bids in the range of Rs 37,000-38,000 crore. The cash components are also almost identical, at about Rs 17,000 crore each.

Throughout the bidding process, Piramals had contested strongly that its bid has an upper hand over Okatree for a range of reasons.

Besides the financial aspects, creditors also evaluated the non-financial part of the bids such as regulatory compliance, company track records and future action plan etc, according to officials who are in the know.

Piramal has a clear edge over Oaktree in the race, Moneycontrol had reported earlier.

DHFL collapsed under the weight of a severe liquidity crunch after the collapse of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) in late 2018 and couldn’t recover from the low point subsequently.

Adding to its woes, investigations were launched against the Wadhawans on various charges relating to financial irregularities and unholy nexus with the underworld in relation to certain real estate transactions. Subsequently, DHFL was pushed to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December 2019. Since then, the creditors to the company have been attempting for a resolution.