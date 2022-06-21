PGIM Fixed Income names former US deputy national advisor Daleep Singh as chief global economist

Former Deputy National Security Advisor, Daleep Singh, appointed as the chief global economist of PGIM Fixed Income.

PGIM Fixed Income has named Daleep Singh as chief global economist and head of global macroeconomic research, according to a report by Benzinga.

Singh joins one of the largest global fixed income managers, with $890 billion in assets under management, effective June 21, 2022.

He is coming to PGIM Fixed Income from the White House where he served as the US deputy national security advisor for international economics and deputy director of the National Economic Council.

In this capacity, Singh has served as US President Joe Biden’s representative at the G7, G20 and APEC. He also served as the president’s top international economics advisor, driving policy formulation at the intersection of economics and national security.

He has worked in the areas of development of fiscal and tax policy, and digital strategy, designing the US economic strategy with China, formulating an economic governance toolkit, including tariffs, sanctions, and infrastructure finance, to name a few.

Prior to joining the Biden administration, Singh led a team of nearly 600 employees as executive vice president and head of the markets group at New York Fed. He oversaw the group's full portfolio during the crucial phase of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singh worked in the US Department of Treasury from 2011 to 2017 as assistant secretary for financial markets. Preceding his tenure there, he worked at Goldman Sachs, focussing on US interest rates and currency markets.

Singh will report to Gregory Peters, co-chief investment officer for PGIM Fixed Income, and will be responsible for oversight of a team of senior economists with extensive experience in the public and private sectors.

"As one of the world's leading experts on economic policy matters, Daleep has provided extensive experience and insight at the highest levels of government. Adding an expert of this calibre to our investment team is fundamental to helping our portfolio managers navigate the increasingly complex macroeconomic and geopolitical forces driving global financial markets," Peters said.