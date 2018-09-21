Petrol soars to Rs 89.69 per litre in Mumbai, diesel unchanged

Petrol prices continued to rise to new highs across the country on September 21. The price of petrol in Mumbai rose by 9 paise and currently stands at Rs 89.69 per litre in the city.

The price of petrol in Delhi rose by 10 paise and now stands at Rs 82.32 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

In Kolkata too, petrol price rose by 9 paise to Rs 84.16 per litre, while in Chennai, it rose by 10 paise to Rs 85.58 per litre. Fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on local sales tax or value added tax.

On the other hand, prices of diesel remained unchanged for the second consecutive day at Rs 78.42 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 73.87 per litre in Delhi.

Even in Chennai and Kolkata, there was no change in diesel prices and they remained unchanged at Rs 75.72 per litre and Rs 78.10 per litre, respectively.

Global oil prices were little changed on Friday after falling in the previous session as US President Donald Trump urged OPEC to lower crude prices at its meeting in Algeria this weekend, Reuters reported.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising almost daily since mid-August, because of rising crude oil prices and a weak rupee.

Amid rising fuel prices, the Maharashtra government is considering increasing excise duty on Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), so as to create a buffer for slashing taxes on petrol and diesel, PTI reported.

Earlier this week, the Karnataka government said it will cut petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 per litre. The reduction came in to effect from September 18.