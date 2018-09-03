Petrol prices at record high: Countries where it is the most and least expensive

INDIA: Petrol prices have hit fresh record highs in September. As of September 3, 2018, a litre of petrol costs Rs 86.56 in Mumbai, which trumps the all-time highs it reached in September 14, 2014. At that time, prices had touched Rs 81.88 per litre. India currently sits on the 85 th spot. Surprsingly, India went by 11 positions since its ranking was recorded in July, indicated that citizens all across the globe might be feeling the pinch. (Pictured) An oil refinery of Essar Oil, which runs India's second biggest private sector refinery, is pictured in Vadinar in Gujarat, India. (Image: Reuters)