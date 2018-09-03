App
Last Updated : Sep 03, 2018 04:01 PM IST

Petrol prices at record high: Countries where it is the most and least expensive

As of June 4, petrol prices are still at highs at Rs 85.77 per litre in Mumbai. Here's a look at 10 countries where it is the cheapest and most expensive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As oil prices hit a fresh all-time high, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the government will intervene to reduce prices. The steep rise has had a major impact on fuel costs in most countries, but did you know where petrol prices are the highest? Here's a list of the countries where petrol is the cheapest, and most expensive. (Rates as of May 28, 2018 - Image: Reuters).
VENEZUELA: Believe it or not, but a litre of petrol in the South American country costs a paltry Rs 0.67 per litre. In India, it costs over a 100 times. | Image shows a corporate logo of state-owned oil company PDVSA at a gas station in capital Caracas. (Image: Reuters)
IRAN: Cost per litre - Rs 18.79 | A gas flare at an oil production platform is seen in the Soroush oil fields alongside an Iranian flag in Iran. (Image: Reuters)
SUDAN: Cost per litre - Rs 22.82 | Young men work at a collection point for used oil in the capital Khartoum. (Image: Reuters)
KUWAIT: Cost per litre - Rs 23.49 | A camel herder lets his camels graze at a housing project in Khairan, southern Kuwait. (Image: Reuters)
Algeria | Cost per litre - Rs 24.16. A Naftal billboard shows prices at the entrance of the fuel station in the highway of Algiers, Algeria. Mentioned below are five countries where petrol prices are the highest. (Image: Reuters)
Denmark: Cost per litre is Rs 128.87 | Pictured here is the Nyhavn canal at the Copenhagen Harbor. (Image: Reuters)
The Netherlands | Cost per litre - Rs 132.22 |A car-fuelling robot is seen refilling fuel in a car in Emmeloord, central Netherlands. The robot can refuel a vehicle without the driver even having to leave their seat. (Image: Reuters)
NORWAY: Cost per litre - Rs 137.59 | Norwegian oil company's Statoil headquarters in Fornebu, Norway. (Image: Reuters)
HONG KONG: Cost per litre - Rs 143.63 | Logos of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are displayed at a news conference on the company's interim results in Hong Kong. (Image: Reuters)
ICELAND: Cost per litre - Rs 145.65 | Visitors take pictures of the Svartsengi geothermal power plant near the Blue Lagoon hot springs outside the town of Grindavik. (Image: Reuters)
In neighbouring Pakistan, the cost of petrol is relatively lower at Rs 54.73 per litre. The country stands at rank 32 from 167 countries where petrol costs less. It was at rank 32 as July | Pictured here is the logo of Pakistan State Oil in Peshawar. (Image: Reuters)
INDIA: Petrol prices have hit fresh record highs in September. As of September 3, 2018, a litre of petrol costs Rs 86.56 in Mumbai, which trumps the all-time highs it reached in September 14, 2014. At that time, prices had touched Rs 81.88 per litre. India currently sits on the 85 th spot. Surprsingly, India went by 11 positions since its ranking was recorded in July, indicated that citizens all across the globe might be feeling the pinch. (Pictured) An oil refinery of Essar Oil, which runs India's second biggest private sector refinery, is pictured in Vadinar in Gujarat, India. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Apr 2, 2018 08:15 am

tags #Business #Slideshow #world

