Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Petrol, diesel prices hiked in all four metros

In Delhi, petrol is now Rs 81.23/litre from Rs 81.06/litre and diesel is up to Rs 70.68/litre from Rs 70.46/litre.

Moneycontrol News
Representative image (Source: Reuters)
Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Petrol price was hiked by 17-20 paise per litre in Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai from 6 am on November 20; diesel price was also upped by 22-25 paise/litre, as per notifications from the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

According to IANS, oil marketing companies raised fuel prices after almost two months when auto fuel prices remained static on COVID-19-affected global oil market.

In Delhi, petrol is now Rs 81.23/litre from Rs 81.06/litre and diesel is up to Rs 70.68/litre from Rs 70.46/litre, NDTV reported. In Mumbai, prices are up to Rs 87.92/litre from Rs 87.74/litre and Rs 77.11/litre from Rs 76.86/litre, respectively.

In Chennai, petrol is now Rs 84.31/litre and diesel is Rs 76.17; while in Kolkata prices are Rs 82.79/litre and Rs 74.24/litre, respectively, the report said.

An auto-rickshaw driver in Bhubaneshwar told ANI that the fuel hike will affect the livelihood of many. “There are fewer passengers due to COVID-19. Expenses are hard to manage already. No help in appealing to the govt.," he said.

Globally, oil prices on November 20 were on track for a third consecutive weekly rise, but demand concerns stemming from surging coronavirus cases and renewed lockdowns in several countries capped any further gains.

Brent crude futures were up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent to $44.25 a barrel at 0505 GMT. The more active United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract remained unchanged at $41.90 a barrel.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 03:28 pm

