PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Watch Dr C K Narayan talk about Profitable Strategies for Active Trading on Friday, 20th November at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 12:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil prices little changed, on track for third straight weekly gain

The likelihood of an effective COVID-19 vaccine and hopes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies would keep production under check have bolstered the oil markets this week

Reuters
Representative Image
Representative Image

Oil prices were little changed on November 20, on track for a third consecutive weekly rise, but demand concerns stemming from surging coronavirus cases and renewed lockdowns in several countries capped any further gains.

The likelihood of an effective COVID-19 vaccine and hopes that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies would keep production under check have bolstered the oil markets this week.

Brent crude futures were up 5 cents, or 0.1 percent to $44.25 a barrel at 0505 GMT.

Close

The more active United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contract remained unchanged at $41.90 a barrel. The WTI contract for November, which expires on November 20, was also flat at $41.74 per barrel.

related news

Both benchmarks are up over 3 percent so far this week, the slimmest weekly gains in the last three weeks.

The oil markets have trimmed their weekly gains "as virus surge throws a wet blanket over vaccine optimism," said Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi.

"But it is all down to OPEC. No formal decision will be taken before the full OPEC+ ministerial meeting at the end of this month."

OPEC+, a grouping that includes OPEC, Russia and other producers, will discuss its output policy at a meeting on November 30 and December 1.

Although the persistent rise in COVID-19 cases continues to cast doubts on demand recovery, Brent spreads in 2021 have narrowed significantly as demand from Asia has been strong and markets remained hopeful that OPEC and its allies could extend their output cuts.

Oil prices were also supported by signs of movement on a stimulus deal in Washington.

US Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell agreed to resume discussions on providing more COVID-19 relief as cases surge across the United States, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on November 19, according to CNBC.

"Any stimulus deal done before the holidays will help keep crude prices stay near the upper boundaries of its recent trading range," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 12:30 pm

tags #Business #oil #OPEC #US #world

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.