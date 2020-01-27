We block fraudsters from opening accounts on our app: Google Pay

Launched in 2017 as a digital wallet platform and online payment system, Google Pay claims to have around 6.7 crore active users as of September 2019, up from 2.2 crore in September 2018. But with growing digitisation and usage of e-wallets there have also been many instances of frauds.

Moneycontrol’s Hiral Thanawala spoke to Mallika Kodali, Product Manager, Google Pay about how fraudsters influence users and seek personal or banking information. Apart from not revealing personal details, Mallika stresses the need to take precautions while using Unified Payments Interface (UPI) apps or when unknown people call. Edited excerpts.

Q: What are the safety measures that Google Pay is taking for users?

A: We have launched Google Pay with the finest of Google’s security infrastructure. On a regular basis, we upgrade our safety measures. Google Pay is secured with advanced fraud models and backed by Google’s authentication platform. This ensures protections against attacks, by faster identification and suspension of fraudsters. We run risk-relation checks when a user opens an account on Google Pay. We then block those fraudsters from opening their accounts on our app. To prevent scams, we display explicit warnings if a user receives a request from someone suspicious or not in their contacts. To control fraud using the collect request, we are now sending notifications through our app and via SMS, informing users each time they receive a collect request, to highlight that approving the request will deduct money from users’ bank accounts.

Q: Despite security measures that your firm claims to be in place, quite a few instances have come up in social media saying that money has fraudulently gone out of their Google Pay accounts. What are you doing about it?

A: Regarding complaints on social media there are several instances wherein users have wrongly accepted pay requests from fraudsters and money got transferred from their bank accounts. So, the company is not liable in such cases. However, we are doing user awareness drives on a regular basis through print and social media to educate.

Q: What is the grievance redressal procedure for fraud complaints? How should victims reach out to you?

A: On Google Pay, there is a dispute option on each paid transaction. Our customer service team reviews those grievances and follows the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines in resolving the issue of the user within ten working days of reporting the fraud.

Users can reach Google Pay support via a toll-free number (1-800-419-0157) or through the 'Help' menu in the app. Users should not call customer care numbers posted on social media as they could be fake.

Q: How do fraudsters influence users and seek personal/bank information? How should users avoid fraudsters in such situations?

A: Fraudsters are now calling out of context, randomly and posing as representatives from your bank, UPI app firm or the credit card issuing bank. The purpose of their calls is to collect your sensitive data. So, when you receive a call from an unknown number claiming to be calling on behalf of your bank or insurance service provider, be very cautious. They may seek personal information about government identification number, bank account details, UPI login, bank or UPI security pin, card details, etc. You should immediately disconnect such calls. You are not required to ever, reveal these details to anyone on call, no matter how convincing they sound.

In some cases you might be expecting a call – for example, you may have contacted your bank or insurance company for some clarification or information, and may be expecting an update. Even in such cases, beware of the call conversation. Fraudsters will call and make you buy something on a classified website, which looks similar to the official website and then seek personal information, bank account and card details. Do not fall into the fraud trap.