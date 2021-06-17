Union Bank, Central Bank of India offer the lowest interest rates on personal loans

Personal loans are back in the news. Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das announced the Resolution framework 2.0 for restructuring loans of COVID-19-hit borrowers, besides providing a liquidity window to banks to offer loans for medical treatment. Some public sector banks including the State Bank of India, Union Bank of India and Canara Bank have rolled COVID-19 personal loans for individuals, with interest rates of 8.5 percent. Last year, too, several banks had launched such loans, with interest rates starting at 7.25 percent.

While personal loans are available relatively easily and interest rates are lower, it would be unwise to borrow without exhausting other, cheaper options first. Step one is to liquidate your fixed deposits and liquid mutual funds. Next, look at loans against fixed deposits and other financial instruments before turning to secured loans such as gold loans and loans against property as the interest rates are much lower.

