App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Mar 01, 2018 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ULIPs vs Mutual Funds: Which investment is likely to give you better returns?

Mutual fund offerings most often exceeded the returns generated by ULIPs in the same category offered by the same investment house, though it might not be a given at all times.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Tax on income from equity mutual funds: As per the Budget proposals announced, investors will have to pay 10 percent tax on distributed income from equity oriented mutual funds. At the end of the session, Sensex saw its highest ever loss of 1,408 points . It recovered close at 17,605.40 after it tumbled to the day’s low of 16,963.96, on high volatility as investors panicked following weak global cues amid fears of the US recession.
Tax on income from equity mutual funds: As per the Budget proposals announced, investors will have to pay 10 percent tax on distributed income from equity oriented mutual funds. At the end of the session, Sensex saw its highest ever loss of 1,408 points . It recovered close at 17,605.40 after it tumbled to the day’s low of 16,963.96, on high volatility as investors panicked following weak global cues amid fears of the US recession.

Budget 2018 sparked the mutual funds vs Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP) debate. The imposition of 10 percent long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity-oriented mutual funds led to the insurance industry projecting ULIPs as a better investment option keeping in view the new tax on the rival mutual fund.

Yesterday, we brought you a detailed analysis of the features of both the investment instruments in the story “Tax or no tax, MFs score over ULIPs”.

What does history suggest on the comparative returns of equity-oriented mutual funds and ULIPs? Since an exact comparison is not possible, we tried to look at how mutual fund offerings from the same stable fared over the past couple of years.

We took the help of Paisabazaar.com to look at whether there was any divergence in returns in the offering from the same house. Paisabazaar collated data from three financial houses – HDFC, ICICI and Tata which have both mutual fund and ULIP offerings.

related news

The data shows that mutual fund offerings most often exceeded the returns generated by ULIPs in the same category, though it might not be a given at all times.

In the large-cap space, HDFC’s ULIP large-cap fund generated a 5-year CAGR return of 12.44 percent while its mutual fund offering in the same category – HDFC Top 200 Fund - gave a 15.82 percent return.

However, for ICICI, the large-cap ULIP gave a 5-year return of 13.83 percent against 7.34 percent for its similar mutual fund offering.

When it came to Tata, the story seems to be different. Here, the 5-year return of the large-cap ULIP and Mutual fund were about the same at around 15 percent. Moreover, its mid-cap ULIP delivered a higher 25.91 percent return over 5-years, while the similar mid-cap fund generated 24.84 percent.

However, the balance shifted towards mutual funds when it came to Tata AIA’s multi-cap ULIP Equity fund which generated a 13.70 percent CAGR over 5-years while it was 23.05 percent for the Tata Mutual Fund’s Equity P/E fund.

Below is the snapshot of the data:

ULIPs v/s Mutual Funds

HDFC

Fund categoryHDFC ULIPsHDFC Mutual Funds
Fund Name3-year return5-year returnFund Name  3-year return5-year return
Large CapLarge Cap Fund7.4812.44HDFC Top 200 Fund10.1515.82
Multi capDiversified Equity Fund14.04N/AHDFC Capital Builder Fund14.2120.73
Mid capOpportunities Fund16.3119.82HDFC Mid-cap Opportunities Fund16.3525.82

 

ICICI












































Fund categoryICICI ULIPsICICI Prudential Mutual Funds
Fund Name3-year return5-year returnFund Name  3-year return5-year return
Large CapBluechip Fund8.8113.83ICICI Prudential Focused Bluechip Equity Fund11.1817.34
Multi capMulti Cap Growth Fund11.5917.01ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund12.1618.48
Mid capNot Available----ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund13.1825.31

 

TATA












































Fund categoryTATA AIA ULIPsTata Mutual Fund
Fund Name3-year return5-year returnFund Name  3-year return5-year return
Large CapLarge Cap Equity Fund8.8015.03Tata Large Cap Fund9.4315.06
Multi capEquity Fund8.3113.70Tata Equity P/E Fund16.4023.05
Mid capWhole Life Mid Cap Equity Fund16.77%25.91Tata Midcap Growth Fund13.2724.84

**Returns as on January 31, 2018

Source: www.paisabazaar.com

tags #investment #Mutual Funds #personal finance #ULIPs

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC