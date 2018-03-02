ULIPs vs Mutual Funds: Which investment is likely to give you better returns?

Tax on income from equity mutual funds: As per the Budget proposals announced, investors will have to pay 10 percent tax on distributed income from equity oriented mutual funds. At the end of the session, Sensex saw its highest ever loss of 1,408 points . It recovered close at 17,605.40 after it tumbled to the day’s low of 16,963.96, on high volatility as investors panicked following weak global cues amid fears of the US recession.

Budget 2018 sparked the mutual funds vs Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP) debate. The imposition of 10 percent long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity-oriented mutual funds led to the insurance industry projecting ULIPs as a better investment option keeping in view the new tax on the rival mutual fund.

Yesterday, we brought you a detailed analysis of the features of both the investment instruments in the story “Tax or no tax, MFs score over ULIPs”.

What does history suggest on the comparative returns of equity-oriented mutual funds and ULIPs? Since an exact comparison is not possible, we tried to look at how mutual fund offerings from the same stable fared over the past couple of years.

We took the help of Paisabazaar.com to look at whether there was any divergence in returns in the offering from the same house. Paisabazaar collated data from three financial houses – HDFC, ICICI and Tata which have both mutual fund and ULIP offerings.

The data shows that mutual fund offerings most often exceeded the returns generated by ULIPs in the same category, though it might not be a given at all times.

In the large-cap space, HDFC’s ULIP large-cap fund generated a 5-year CAGR return of 12.44 percent while its mutual fund offering in the same category – HDFC Top 200 Fund - gave a 15.82 percent return.

However, for ICICI, the large-cap ULIP gave a 5-year return of 13.83 percent against 7.34 percent for its similar mutual fund offering.

When it came to Tata, the story seems to be different. Here, the 5-year return of the large-cap ULIP and Mutual fund were about the same at around 15 percent. Moreover, its mid-cap ULIP delivered a higher 25.91 percent return over 5-years, while the similar mid-cap fund generated 24.84 percent.

However, the balance shifted towards mutual funds when it came to Tata AIA’s multi-cap ULIP Equity fund which generated a 13.70 percent CAGR over 5-years while it was 23.05 percent for the Tata Mutual Fund’s Equity P/E fund.

Below is the snapshot of the data:

ULIPs v/s Mutual Funds

HDFC

Fund category HDFC ULIPs HDFC Mutual Funds Fund Name 3-year return 5-year return Fund Name 3-year return 5-year return Large Cap Large Cap Fund 7.48 12.44 HDFC Top 200 Fund 10.15 15.82 Multi cap Diversified Equity Fund 14.04 N/A HDFC Capital Builder Fund 14.21 20.73 Mid cap Opportunities Fund 16.31 19.82 HDFC Mid-cap Opportunities Fund 16.35 25.82

ICICI







Fund category

ICICI ULIPs

ICICI Prudential Mutual Funds





Fund Name

3-year return

5-year return

Fund Name

3-year return

5-year return





Large Cap

Bluechip Fund

8.81

13.83

ICICI Prudential Focused Bluechip Equity Fund

11.18

17.34





Multi cap

Multi Cap Growth Fund

11.59

17.01

ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund

12.16

18.48





Mid cap

Not Available

--

--

ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund

13.18

25.31







TATA







Fund category

TATA AIA ULIPs

Tata Mutual Fund





Fund Name

3-year return

5-year return

Fund Name

3-year return

5-year return





Large Cap

Large Cap Equity Fund

8.80

15.03

Tata Large Cap Fund

9.43

15.06





Multi cap

Equity Fund

8.31

13.70

Tata Equity P/E Fund

16.40

23.05





Mid cap

Whole Life Mid Cap Equity Fund

16.77%

25.91

Tata Midcap Growth Fund

13.27

24.84







**Returns as on January 31, 2018