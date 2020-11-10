SBI Pension Seva: Get all the updates in just one click

To continue getting pension every year, every pensioner needs to submit a Life Certificate. The Life certificate or Jeevan Praman Patra can be submit by SBI account holders at its bank branches or online by the end of December.

Four modes of submission of pensioners life certificate are Manual submission, Digital submission at SBI branch, online through the UMANG app, or generate life certificate by visiting Citizen Service Centres (CSC) or Aadhaar Seva Kendra spread in different parts of the country.

SBI Pension Seva, recently launched a dedicated website for the pensioners. Pension related details can be checked instantly by pensioners on SBI Pension Seva website.

SBI Pension Seva - services available:

Download of Arrear calculation sheets

Download of Pension Slip/Form 16

Pension Profile Details

Investment related details

Life Certificate status

Transactions Details

Extended Benefits to Pensioners

SMS alert on mobile phone with pension payment details.

Pension slip through email/pension paying branch.

Facility to submit the life certificate at any branch of State Bank of India.

Jeevan Pramaan facility available at branches.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme(SCSS)

EPPO provision for Defence/Railway/CPAO/Rajasthan pensioners

How to register:

Create a User-ID

Now, enter your pension account number

Enter your date of birth

Enter the Branch code of pension paying branch

Registered email ID same as submitted to the branch

Enter a new password, then confirm password

So far the deadline for the submission has always been 30th November, but this year in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has decided to give the pensioners an extra window to present their Jeevan Pramaan Patra.