SBI Pension Seva: Get all the updates in just one click

To continue getting pension every year, every pensioner needs to submit a Life Certificate. The Life certificate or Jeevan Praman Patra can be submit by SBI account holders at its bank branches or online by the end of December.
Four modes of submission of pensioners life certificate are Manual submission, Digital submission at SBI branch, online through the UMANG app, or generate life certificate by visiting Citizen Service Centres (CSC) or Aadhaar Seva Kendra spread in different parts of the country.
SBI Pension Seva, recently launched a dedicated website for the pensioners. Pension related details can be checked instantly by pensioners on SBI Pension Seva website.
SBI Pension Seva - services available:
Download of Arrear calculation sheets
Download of Pension Slip/Form 16
Pension Profile Details
Investment related details
Life Certificate status
Transactions Details
Extended Benefits to Pensioners
SMS alert on mobile phone with pension payment details.
Pension slip through email/pension paying branch.
Facility to submit the life certificate at any branch of State Bank of India.
Jeevan Pramaan facility available at branches.
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme(SCSS)
EPPO provision for Defence/Railway/CPAO/Rajasthan pensioners
How to register:
Create a User-ID
Now, enter your pension account number
Enter your date of birth
Enter the Branch code of pension paying branch
Registered email ID same as submitted to the branch
Enter a new password, then confirm passwordSo far the deadline for the submission has always been 30th November, but this year in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has decided to give the pensioners an extra window to present their Jeevan Pramaan Patra.