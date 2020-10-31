SBI net banking service: How to register on SBI online banking at onlinesbi.com

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender offers its customers SBI net banking facility. Customers don't have to visit the bank to register avail internet banking facility, customers can do it online through ATM card.

How to register for SBI online banking

One can log in to the official website of the SBI - onlinesbi.com to register for SBI's net banking service. You need to keep your ATM card, account number, CIF number, Branch Code and your registered mobile number with you before you start the process for SBI net banking registration.

Eligibility: The customer requires to have a savings account in the bank to be eligible for SBI net Banking service. While registering for the feature, customers will be required to have their ATM card, savings account number, CIF number, SBI Branch Code and one's registered mobile number. These details are mentioned in one's passbook provided by the bank.

Steps to register to SBI online banking:

- Visit official website onlinesbi.com

- On the homepage, open the personal banking and click at 'New User Registration/Activation' option.

- You need to fill your details like account number, CIF number, Branch Code, etc, on a new web page.

- OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number after clicking on 'Submit'.

- SBI online service will get activated after entering OTP.

By using ATM details, one can register for SBI net banking. The customer will be able to get one's account details like balance, transaction details, bank account statement, do online transactions, pay utility bills, open FD and RD account, order cheque book, etc without visiting the bank branch once the SBI net banking gets activated.