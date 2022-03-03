Most Bought smallcases for February 2022

February was a month of anticipation for investors in regard to the announcement of The Budget 2022’. Everyone was looking forward to understanding the plans that the Government had in regard to its expenditure for the country. The Budget was a topic that was a constant pick for investors, advisors and citizens to constantly discuss in great detail. It seemed like a new road for the government to tread. And then in an unexpected turn of events, Russia declares war against Ukraine. This sent the Global Markets into a downward spiral, with the markets falling a little over 5% last week. With global markets being more integrated than ever, India relies heavily on Russia for oil, defence equipment etc among others.

smallcases are model portfolios of stocks/ETFs based on a theme, idea or strategy. It is a modern investment instrument for investors to build long term diversified portfolios. smallcases are created by SEBI registered professionals. smallcases have brought a lot of flavour to investing as they are created across various strategies, market segments, sectors and risk profiles.

These are the Most Bought smallcases for February 2022.

Wright ️ Momentum



Managed by: Wright Research



Strategy:





Mid Cap



This is a high risk equity strategy to participate in high momentum stocks with a check for volatility. This strategy is specifically built to take advantage of the bull market.



This is a multi stock portfolio of 20-25 stocks selected from the top 300 universe



The underlying equity themes consist of selecting high quality stocks with high momentum and low volatility.



Wright ️ Momentum smallcase by Wright Research

Green Energy



Managed by: Niveshaay





Strategy:





Small-Cap



A portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the renewable energy sector development



This is a portfolio of stocks, which will get benefit from the energy transition



Green Energy smallcase by Niveshaay



IIFL Covid-19 Resilient Portfolio



Managed by: IIFL Securities



Strategy:





Large Cap



IIFL Covid-19 Resilient Portfolio takes a bottom-up approach for stock selection and invests in the companies which are likely to remain resilient during the Covid Pandemic



As some economic & health indicators are pointing towards downwards revision to the GDP forecast, investing in the covid resilient sectors would be an ideal strategy to tide over the covid-wave.



IIFL Covid-19 Resilient Portfolio smallcase by IIFL Research



Capitalmind Momentum



Managed by: Capitalmind



Strategy:





Mid and Small - cap



Up to 25 stocks selected based on sharpe ratios and liquidity with weekly rebalancing



This portfolio aims to capture the Momentum factor with back tested data of over 4 years



Capitalmind Momentum smallcase by Capitalmind



Listed Venture Capital



Managed by: Lotusdew



Strategy:





Small Cap



Venture Capital style investments into small listed companies with quality governance board & quality earnings poised to grow



Fundamental ideas are used like variability of margins, earnings stability, one off items in reported earnings as few of the methods to further shortlist.



Portfolio construction techniques are used to make the small case representative of the broad economy.



Listed Venture Capital smallcase by Lotusdew Wealth



High Quality Right Price



Managed by: Green Portfolio



Strategy:





Mid and Small-cap



This smallcase invests in stocks that will benefit from the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat theme



Invests in 15-20 companies that can Multiply Your Wealth in the next 2-4 years with High Quality and Right Price



High Quality Right Price smallcase by Green Portfolio



Omkara Opportunities Smallcase



Managed by: Omkara Capital



Strategy:





Small Cap



Own India’s best mid & small-cap manufacturing businesses



3 P Investment Philosophy: Promoter, Product, Price



Growth at reasonable price



Omkara Manufacturing Smallcase smallcase by Omkara Capital



Teji Mandi Flagship



Managed by: Teji Mandi



Strategy:





Multi-cap



Concentrated portfolio of 15-20 stocks that blends short term tactical bets with long term winners



Liquid stocks: Stocks picked from Nifty 500, providing optimum liquidity



Focused stock picking: Short term tactical bets are combined with long term winners to create a portfolio.. This ensures that the investor gets the advantage of stocks that would compound over a 12-18 month period, and is able to take advantage of special company/sector situations from a 3-6 month perspective.



Teji Mandi Flagship smallcase by Teji Mandi



Mi_NNF10 Momentum



Managed by: Weekend Investing



Strategy:





Large Cap



This is a 10 stock Rotational Momentum Monthly rebalanced smallcase within the NNF50 index



The objective is to create sizeable alpha with liquid stocks from Nifty Next 50 using the momentum logic



Mi_NNF10 Momentum smallcase by Weekend Investing

Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator



Managed by: Equityrush



Strategy:





Small-cap



A portfolio of top dual momentum stocks curated by Kunal Saraogi.



This portfolio is focused on identifying and investing in quality stocks that exhibit both real and relative momentum.



Stocks are selected using a stock selection matrix that sifts through close to 800 liquid stocks to arrive on constituents of this smallcase.



Naukri Se Azaadi Wealth Creator smallcase by Equityrush

To read more about smallcase on MoneyControl,

click here

.