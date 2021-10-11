MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Monthly fund inflows at record highs: Here's what investors must know

Retail Investors are preferring Mutual Funds over low-yielding traditional avenues such as bank fixed deposits, gold and real estate

Nikhil Walavalkar
October 11, 2021 / 10:49 AM IST

Indian investors have persisted with equity funds though global markets turned volatile due to issues such as Evergrande’s debt problems in China and the energy crisis in developed markets. As per data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), equity funds saw net inflows (investments exceed redemptions) of Rs 8,677 crore last month. Total assets under management of the mutual fund industry rose to Rs 36.73 trillion in September 2021 compared to Rs 36.59 trillion in the previous month. In these euphoric times, what should investors do?

SIPs at record highs

The systematic investment plan (SIP) book of the mutual fund industry crossed the Rs 10,000 crore mark. In September 2021, SIP investments brought in Rs 10,351 crore compared to Rs 9,923 crore in August 2021. The number of SIP accounts stood at 4.48 crore, a rise of 16 lakh over the previous month.

“Retail Investors are preferring Mutual Funds over low-yielding traditional avenues such as bank fixed deposits, gold and real estate. On the back of a rapidly improving economic scenario, aided by a conducive Reserve Bank of India policy and easing of COVID-related restrictions, equities as an asset class would continue to deliver superior risk adjusted returns,” says N. S. Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI.

Equity funds saw net inflows of Rs 8,677 crore in September compared to Rs 8,666 crore in August 2021. Four new fund offers of equity funds put together brought in Rs 6,579 crore.

Close

Related stories

Avoid FOMO

Sustained inflows in equity funds, rising markets and SIP book at all-time highs may make a few investors suffer from FOMO – fear of missing out. Such a situation is seen many times in the capital markets when the markets are doing well. However, investors must avoid knee-jerk reactions.

Though it may sound too boring, experts say that sticking to asset allocation is the way out for most investors at this juncture. Akshat Garg, Manager- Research, Investica, says that this is a good time to rebalance your asset allocation. If you are an investor in mutual funds, you needn’t load up more of equities just because the markets are rising. “Carrying on the SIP is the best investment decision an investor can make in these unprecedented times, as a correction would benefit the investors via rupee cost averaging,” Garg adds.

Rupesh Bhansali, Head- Mutual Funds, GEPL Capital says, “If you are investing in equity funds through SIPs, you are not missing out on the action in the stock market. Avoid investing all your money in equity funds in one go.” He advises investors to continue with their SIP and add more on dips if the market corrects.

Staggered investing in equities

If you want to start investing in mutual funds, then you should ideally stagger your investments using an SIP. Nirav Karkera, Head-Research, Fisdom says, “Focus on investing in the high-quality segment of the equity market through large-cap funds. Ideally, do not start with mid and small-cap funds.”

Small cap funds have seen net outflows of Rs 248 crore. The outflows can be attributed to smart money moving out of these schemes after making handsome returns in the bull market. Small cap funds as a category have given 90.35 percent returns over last one year as per Value Research.

Flexi-cap and Multi-cap funds also work for investors keen on investing for the long term through SIPs. These two categories also saw inflows of Rs 2,008 crore and Rs 3,569 crore in September 2021.

Diversify

Start with investments in dynamic asset allocation funds if you can’t decide for yourself. These schemes allocate money to bonds and stocks using a rule-based framework. Among the hybrid funds, these schemes have got the highest net inflows of Rs 5,233 crore.

Though equity markets are doing well, do not dump other asset classes. Though investments in gold have not rewarded investors, they are crucial asset in your financial plan. “Allocation to gold is a must at all times. It acts as an insurance for your portfolio when the markets turn extremely volatile,” says Karkera. You may allocate 5-10 percent of your money to gold.

Bond funds saw net outflows of Rs 63,910 crore in September 2021. Liquid funds, ultra short duration funds and low duration funds saw net outflows of Rs 48,379 crore, Rs 40,908 crore and 16,609 crore respectively. Towards the end of each quarter, many firms and small businesses use their investments in such schemes to make payments to vendors and to pay their advance tax.

Investors are shying away from long duration schemes on the expectation of a rise in interest rates. In such a situation, it makes sense to invest in short duration debt schemes or floater funds.
Nikhil Walavalkar
Tags: #AMFI #invest #Mutual Funds
first published: Oct 11, 2021 10:02 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.