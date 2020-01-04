Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Learnings from 2019 and Outlook for 2020

The past year 2019 was bitter-sweet for investors, teaching many of us a lesson or two in managing personal finances. Now in 2020, most of us would like to avoid making similar mistakes and would strive to ensure that our money grows.

Despite the rally in the Indian markets, investor wealth did not grow as it was only a few stocks that drove indices higher.

In this edition of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Amol Joshi, the Founder of PlanRupee Investment Services to find out how you could make 2020 a profitable year.