Managing Money with Moneycontrol | 5 financial New Year resolutions you should make this year

The New Year is round the corner and most of us will be making plans to ring in 2020 in style. While it is a good time to splurge some money on family and friends, it is also a time to make a resolution that would benefit you and your loved ones in the year ahead.

In this episode of Managing Money with Moneycontrol, Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Amol Joshi, Founder of PlanRupee Investment, to know what are the best and foremost financial New Year resolutions one should make this year.