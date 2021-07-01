LPG Price Hike | Cooking gas gets costlier from today; here are the new prices

State-run oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation increased the price of domestic cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) of 14.2 kg cylinder by Rs 25.50 from July 1 onwards.

Not just this, the price of a 19 kg cylinder has also been increased by Rs 76 and will now cost Rs 1,550 in Delhi.

Domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 834.50 in Delhi and Mumbai as per earlier prices of Rs 809. In Kolkata, a domestic cylinder weighing 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 835.50 from the earlier 835.

In Chennai, the price is now Rs 850.5 for a cylinder from the earlier 825. The For LPG cylinder in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh will now cost Rs 872.50 per cylinder while in Ahmedabad the price will be Rs 841.50 per cylinder from today.

LPG prices were first increased by Rs 25 per cylinder on February 4, followed by a Rs 50 per cylinder increase on February 15 and a Rs 25 raise on February 25 and March 1.

However, on April 1, after raising cooking gas prices by Rs 125 per cylinder, state-owned oil firms announced a Rs 10 per cylinder cut in LPG rates on softening international oil prices.