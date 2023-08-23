India’s 77th year of Independence begins: Are you financially free?

Invest now for the future: Time is a valuable asset when it comes to investing. Begin investing as early as possible.

As India celebrated 76 years of Independence, it is also a good time to reflect on our own financial freedom.

What does it really mean to be financially free? And how can you achieve it? Financial freedom is the ability to live the life you want without worrying about money. It means having enough money to cover your essential expenses as well as your wants and desires.

Financial freedom goes beyond wealth accumulation. It is having the right amount of money when you need it. If a lot of money is tied up in illiquid assets such as real estate or unsaleable stocks, you are not financially free.

Financial freedom is also about having control over your money. It means not having to worry about unexpected expenses or job loss. It means being able to make life choices without being constrained by financial limitations.

Mapping your financial freedom: A 10-point guide

Achieving financial freedom takes time, effort and planning, but it is possible for anyone willing to put in the work. Here are tips to help you get started:

Prepare for uncertainties: Before anything else, prioritise life and medical insurance and build an adequate emergency fund. Securing yourself against uncertainties is the first step towards financial freedom.

Create a budget and stick to it: This is the first step to taking control of your money. Track your income and expenses to see where your money is going. Once you know this, you can start to make changes to save more. Understanding your spending habits empowers you to save more effectively.

Live below your means: This means spending less money than you earn. It is easier said than done, but it is essential if you want financial freedom.

Pay off debt: Debt is a major obstacle to financial freedom. The sooner you pay off your debt, the more money you will have to save and invest. While a loan might be necessary for homeownership, other borrowings can burden your financial freedom. Clear them early to relieve unnecessary financial strain.

Set financial goals: What do you want to achieve with your money? Do you want to retire early? Buy a house? Send your children to college? Setting specific goals will help you stay motivated.

Invest now for the future: Time is a valuable asset when it comes to investing. Begin investing as early as possible. As the saying goes, "The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago, the next best is now!" It includes saving for retirement, emergencies and other goals. Save a certain amount of money each month and gradually increase your savings as you get more comfortable.

Invest wisely: This will help your money grow over time. There are many investment options, so it is important to do your research and choose the right ones. Align your investments with your risk tolerance. Avoid impulsive decisions driven by market fluctuations. Remember, the markets are not wrong – it's our reactions to them that matter.

Be patient: It takes time to achieve financial freedom. Don't get discouraged if you don't see results overnight. Just keep working towards your goals and you will eventually reach them.

Monitor and adjust: A well-thought-out plan is only as good as its execution. Monitor your progress regularly and make adjustments as needed. Stay disciplined and committed to your financial objectives.

Take professional help if required: If navigating these financial steps seems daunting, seek guidance from a financial planner. Much like a doctor, a good financial planner can diagnose your financial health, prescribe solutions, and guide you towards financial independence. Seeking professional help not only streamlines your financial journey but also gives you peace of mind knowing that an expert is looking out for your best interests.

As we enter the 77th year of Independence and our tricolour flies high, let's raise our financial aspirations. Let's march towards a future where financial freedom reigns, empowering us to make choices that shape a life of independence and fulfilment. Just as our forefathers fought for the nation's freedom, let us fight for financial freedom and liberation from financial stress