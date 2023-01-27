English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Section 80C up for a revamp?
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Faced with a job loss? How to keep money troubles away

    Job losses are tough to deal with as your regular income stops. But some smart moves can help you sail through. Whatever you do, do not stop your EMIs. And don’t touch your EPF and PPF.

    Hiral Thanawala
    January 27, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST
    According to data compiled by Moneycontrol, about 14 startups in India have laid off over 2,100 employees in the first three weeks of 2023. (Image: Shutterstock)

    According to data compiled by Moneycontrol, about 14 startups in India have laid off over 2,100 employees in the first three weeks of 2023. (Image: Shutterstock)

    Prashant Kamani, who started his career with Microsoft and worked with the company in various capacities for 21 years, was laid off this month. “Today, I was informed that my position at Microsoft has been eliminated,” Kamani wrote in a LinkedIn post on January 19, a day after the software giant announced layoffs.

    Kamani also spoke about the impact his job loss would have on his family. “I know that today’s news is hitting them equally hard, yet they are staying strong and carrying me through this,” he wrote.

    He ended his LinkedIn post, saying he was looking for suitable opportunities in software management positions.

    Not only in Microsoft, but many employees in many tech startups and global IT firms, like Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, etc., were handed the pink slips since the last quarter of 2022. According to data compiled by Moneycontrol, about 14 startups in India have laid off over 2,100 employees in the first three weeks of 2023.