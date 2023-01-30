English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Buried in debt and not sure how to come out? Credit counsellors might help

    Credit counsellors can guide you out of debt, but you still have to pay up the loan. The Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code has provisions for individual bankruptcy, but they have not been notified

    Kayezad E Adajania
    January 30, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
    It is not yet possible for individuals in India to declare bankruptcy, but credit counsellors can help

    It is not yet possible for individuals in India to declare bankruptcy, but credit counsellors can help

    When 32-year-old, Mumbai-based Vishal Mishra applied for a home loan in 2020, banks rejected his applications. Newly married, his job was in jeopardy as Covid-19 had just set in. Mishra’s applications were rejected because his credit score was low – less than 650. He couldn’t figure out why.

    After a meeting or two with Aparna Ramachandra, founder director of Rectifycredit.com, to diagnose his problem, he found out his credit score had been impacted because he had fallen behind in paying back equated monthly instalments (EMI) on two loans he had taken on account of delayed salaries.

    Rectifycredit.com, a Mumbai-based firm that helps people repair their debt problems, set him on the path of recovery. It was a slow, uphill climb, but Mishra got help in time.

    Finding credit counsellors in India isn’t easy. Although they aren’t new to India, they aren’t so freely listed. A ready database of such individuals or agencies isn’t available.