Government proposes changes to IBC law, seeks public comments

The Government on January 18 proposed a slew of changes to the existing insolvency law aiming to enhance the efficiency of the bankruptcy process and expanding the scope of the framework. The centre has sought public comments for proposed changes in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The suggestions can be submitted by February 7.

According to the release from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, changes to the Code pertaining to streamlining the insolvency resolution process, and recasting the liquidation process among others.

“To strengthen the functioning of the IBC, changes to the Code are being considered in relation to the admission of corporate insolvency resolution process applications, streamlining the insolvency resolution process, recasting the liquidation process, and the role of service providers under the Code,” the government said.

The proposed changes include redesigning the fast-track corporate insolvency resolution process to permit financial creditors to drive the

the insolvency resolution process for a corporate debtor outside of the judicial process, the government said.

This will be done while retaining some involvement of the adjudicating authority to improve the legal certainty of the final outcome, the Government said.

"Insolvency resolution through this procedure will be available for corporate debtors with such asset size as notified by the Central Government," said the government.

Also, it is proposed to create a state-of-the-art electronic platform to provide for a case management system, automated processes to file applications, delivery of notices, and enabling interaction of insolvency professionals with stakeholders among others, the government said.

“ It may also allow regulators and the AAs to exercise better oversight over their respective domains of functioning through the consolidated information available on the e-platform,” the ministry said.

Besides, the government also proposed to amend section 10 to delete the right of the corporate debtor to propose an insolvency professional. In such instances, the insolvency professional should be appointed by the adjudicating authority on the recommendation of the insolvency and bankruptcy board of India, the government said.

The IBC is the nation’s first comprehensive law to address the insolvency of corporate persons and individuals. The provisions of the Code were brought into force for the insolvency resolution and liquidation of corporate persons in December 2016.

Already, the government has made a slew of amendments and introduction of new frameworks for various entities in the last few years. In addition, a separate customised framework was also notified under the Code for the financial service providers in November 2019.

Further, a separate framework for micro small, and medium enterprises was introduced in April 2021. “In November-December, 2021, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs invited public comments on issues related to the corporate insolvency resolution and liquidation frameworks, and the introduction of a cross-border insolvency framework,” the release said.