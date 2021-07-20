In life, money wise : What Linkin Park songs taught us over the years

Chester Bennington



It's surreal, how much nostalgia this combination of words can evoke. Four years ago, an entire generation came to a standstill, numbed, with the demise of Chester Bennington, the iconic frontman of Linkin Park. Growing up on endless playbacks of In the end, Numb and more gems, many found home and solace in the lyrical, self-introspective depths and melodies of the legendary band.

But this morning, with Castle of Glass playing in the background, it wasn't difficult to wander in the magical wilderness of their amazing discography. From Hybrid Theory (2000) to One More Light (2017) and everything in between, “nobody personified our internal battles better than them”, said a friend. Yet another friend confided how Linkin Park had been akin to a family for them, ever since they were all of 13.

One could not help but wonder about the lingering themes of inner demons, alienation, personal suffering, and likewise, in their songs, made all the more poignant by the death of Chester Bennington. But today, rediscovering their songs and overwhelmingly so, the daunting thought of deriving some snippets of personal finance from their lyrics hit me. Read on, perhaps, as an ode to Bennington and his incredibly hoarse, raspy, yet gentle as a lullaby voice, strikingly contrasting and insane, as described by his bandmate Mike Shinoda and perhaps, as this endeavor.

Numb (Meteora, 2003)

It would be unfair to not enlist the most ephemeral of Linkin Park songs and a perennial feature on our playlist for those nights full of angst, anger, and inadequacy.





I've become so numb, I can't feel you there



Become so tired, so much more aware





I'm becoming this, all I want to do

Is be more like me and be less like you

Falling prey to the staggering parental, peer, and societal pressure and the exhausting ordeal yet sweet success of breaking free and being yourself was the underlying idea here. And when it comes to matters of money, we are just as prone to blindly following what everyone else is doing. From paying heed to random, outdated stock market and investments tips from family elders and Youtube videos, to trailing friends as they rake in the cryptocurrency mania without enough research, we’ve been there, haven’t we?

The idea? Don't be numbed by what the world is doing. Devise your own investment plan, depending on the following:



The amount you’re willing to/can invest



Long and short term goals



Risk appetite



Time period



Shun away age-old ideas of investing considerably and only in bank FDs, debt instruments, and more. With age favoring the aggressive, risk-taking young, equity is the most suitable asset to begin your investing journey.

In the End (Hybrid Theory, 2000)



All I know



Time is a valuable thing



Watch it fly by as the pendulum swings





Watch it count down to the end of the day

The clock ticks life away

Many think money is all you need to make it big in the stock market, often forgetting the most important, testing ingredient to that success- Time and patience.

Time, indeed, is a valuable thing, more so in the markets, where the benefits are enjoyed by those who last. Consider this. Say you invest Rs 500 per month for a period of 10 years. Assuming the return rate is 12%, you’ve invested Rs 60,000 over this time period. But you’ll also have generated almost Rs 56,000 in returns. Let's say you invest Rs 5,000 per month for the same time (10 years). At 12% returns, you’ll end up earning more than Rs 5,00,000 in returns over the decade! So, steadily fly with the wind to make sure you make the most of it!

Castle of Glass (Living Things, 2012)

'Cause I'm only a crack in this castle of glass





Hardly anything there for you to see

For you to see

Oh, but there is! Calamities and adversities always come unannounced, breaking down the strongest of your defenses. Living through a pandemic, we don't need to look very far for proof, do we? Our castle of rosy reality may shatter, but having a strong fund to back on for emergency and rainy days can help you tide over. Ideally, such a fund should cover around 6-12 months of your essential expenses.

It is also these seemingly small cracks that ultimately fuel the final breakdown. But conversely, it is also small, regular, and disciplined investing that can help you pave a solid financial future. With as much as Rs 500, you can start a SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) in mutual funds. Over a long period of time, thanks to the magic of compounding, you’ll be sitting on a massive corpus, capable of fulfilling all your dreams!

Iridescent (A Thousand Suns, 2010)



Do you feel cold and lost in desperation?



You build up hope, but failure's all you've known



Remember all the sadness and frustration

And let it go. Let it go

Stock markets, like life, are a roller-coaster ride with all its highs and lows you cannot avoid. In time, however, everything evens out. You’ll have a better job, you’ll be better off financially and the markets will climb to a high. So, don't let small losses in the market deter you from winning big! Brush off the defeat, re-analyze your investment objectives and align your portfolio to make the most of market highs!

Desperate about all the money you lost while trading in bitcoin and dogecoin? Or worried about market lows, as you see a marked fall in the value of your investments? It's not time to quit