How to file a motor insurance claim for your vehicle

All general insurers through a motor insurance policy promise to cover your vehicle for any possible damage due to an accident or any listed natural calamity like floods, cyclones, earthquakes and fire. You can file a claim with your motor insurer for your vehicle being washed away due to floods, engine being damaged due to water logging or even for damage to the vehicle body due to tree falling on the car. However, in order to file a claim for damages to your own vehicle, it is mandatory to have a comprehensive motor insurance policy that covers your vehicle for both own damage and damage to the third party.

Do not touch your vehicle

In case of an accident and damage to your vehicle, the foremost thing to do is immediately contact your insurer through phone, email or physically and intimate them about the incident.

It is always advised never to move your vehicle from the accident spot without the consent of your insurer. Several times, vehicles are washed away due to floods and heavy rains and once the water settles down, people tend to start their vehicles in order to check if everything is right.

This is where everything goes wrong as when vehicles are submerged in the floods, the water reaches some important parts and once someone starts the vehicle, the water reaches the engine that causes the engine to seize. If the engine of the car is seized due to the mistake of the customers, the insurer has every right to reject your claim.

Initiating the Claim Process

The foremost step to follow in the process of filing a motor insurance claim is informing the insurer about the incident over phone or email. You must not delay the process of informing the insurer as it increases the chances of your motor insurance claim being rejected.

As per insurer’s guidelines, a claim should be reported to the insurer within the first seven days of the accident.

Second, make sure you have all the required documents handy so that you can present them in front of insurer whenever asked for. These documents include Registration Certificate of the vehicle and a valid motor insurance and driving licence. It is best advised to have a physical copy of all these documents; however, if your vehicle has been washed away due to the floods and you are unable to find the required documents, you may also present a digital copy of the vehicle documents.

Avoid local mechanics

Never ever try to repair your vehicle on your own or take help from the local mechanic. The vehicles in the market these days are completely designed as per computerised applications and any damage to the vehicle can hamper its warranty and insurance. If your vehicle has been damaged due to floodwaters, never try to start it on your own and rather get it directly towed to the workshop.

Take photos and videos of your damaged vehicle

Also, make sure to take as many pictures and videos of the vehicle as you can, to act as a proof. This may act as prima facie evidence of the damage caused to the vehicle.

You can now even raise a claim through the mobile application of the insurer by simply uploading the pictures and video of the damaged vehicle. Once a claim is raised with the insurer, as an informed customers do also make sure to take the claim docket number from the insurer. This will help you to keep a track of your claim request.

