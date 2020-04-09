Here's a list of banks that are still offering fixed deposit rates of 8% and above

One of the most popular savings instruments in the country are fixed deposits. The government has been cutting down small savings scheme interest rates regularly that includes Fixed Deposits.

The rates were cut as recent as April 1 when the government further slashed the interest earned on small savings deposit by 70 to 140 basis points.

However, despite that, there are several banks in India that still offer 8% and above interest rate on fixed deposits.

Best FD Offers from Small Finance Banks in India Fincare Small Finance Bank 9.00% 9.50% 36 months 1 day to 42 months Jana Small Finance Bank 8.25% 8.75% 1555 days Utkarsh Small Finance Bank 9.00% 9.50% 777 days Equitas Small Finance Bank 8.25% 9.85% 888 days

As outlined above, new and small finance banks are still offering rates above 8 percent.

Apart from the small finance banks, there are several commercial banks that are offering close to 8 percent interest on fixed deposits for general users and over 8 percent interest for senior citizens. These rates are among the highest among commercial banks.