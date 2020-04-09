App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here's a list of banks that are still offering fixed deposit rates of 8% and above

There are still some banks that are offering interest rates of 8 percent and above.

Faizan Javed @Faizanjjshaikh
Fixed Deposit
Fixed Deposit

One of the most popular savings instruments in the country are fixed deposits. The government has been cutting down small savings scheme interest rates regularly that includes Fixed Deposits.

The rates were cut as recent as April 1 when the government further slashed the interest earned on small savings deposit by 70 to 140 basis points.

However, despite that, there are several banks in India that still offer 8% and above interest rate on fixed deposits.

Close
Here is the list of banks that offers 8% and above interest on fixed deposits:
Best FD Offers from Small Finance Banks in India
Fincare Small Finance Bank9.00%9.50%36 months 1 day to 42 months
Jana Small Finance Bank8.25%8.75%1555 days
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank9.00%9.50%777 days
Equitas Small Finance Bank8.25%9.85%888 days

As outlined above, new and small finance banks are still offering rates above 8 percent.

Apart from the small finance banks, there are several commercial banks that are offering close to 8 percent interest on fixed deposits for general users and over 8 percent interest for senior citizens. These rates are among the highest among commercial banks.

 

Here's the list:
Best Fixed Deposit Rates by Retail Banks in India
BankFD Interest RateDeposit Tenure
Regular IndividualsSenior Citizens
DCB Bank7.70%8.00%36 months
IDFC First Bank7.50%8.20%500 days
RBL Bank7.45%8.00%24 months to less than 36 months
 
First Published on Apr 9, 2020 01:28 pm

