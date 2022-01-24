MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

HDFC Life indicates gradual rise in term insurance premiums: Here's what you must do

Term insurance premiums are on the rise. Do not delay your decision if you have been planning to buy one, but let price not be the sole driving factor

Preeti Kulkarni
January 24, 2022 / 11:08 AM IST

Term life insurance premiums have been soaring upwards since March 2020. The life insurance industry has increased term premiums three to four times in two years.

The most recent round of hike was in December 2021, when ICICI Prudential Life Insurance increased its term  insurance premiums by up to ten percent, while HDFC Life raised its prices by 15-25 percent across age-groups. In January, Kotak Life Insurance indicated that it could hike its term insurance premiums soon. The companies resorted to this action in the backdrop of rising COVID-19 death claims and pressure from reinsurers to hike the rates.

Also read: COVID impact: Buying a term insurance policy has become costly and tedious

Pace of hikes to slow down going forward

Moreover, HDFC Life’s MD and CEO Vibha Padalkar on Friday said that next two quarters could see gradual increase in prices. “However, not as much as what you saw in the last years. So far, the prices have gone up by 40-50 per cent over last two years,” she said. In the short term, the company expects marginal or no hikes in reinsurance rates, which could provide some breather.

Close

Related stories

Since 2010, Indian life insurance policyholders have been accustomed to seeing life insurers vying with each other to attract customers, particularly the young and well-heeled, with lower premiums. “A few years ago, prices were lot higher and then fell by 30 percent. Now, they have started catching up. However, they have still not caught up with the inflation rate,” Padalkar said.

Term insurance plans’ popularity

Competitive pricing and increase in awareness has led to Rs 1-crore term cover becoming the bare minimum safety net for many urban, high-earning individuals. Unlike savings-cum-insurance policies, pure protection term plans do not offer any maturity proceeds – the sum assured chosen is paid out to the policyholder’s dependents in case of her death. The purpose is to replace the life assured’s income and provide financial security to her family members. And, the devastating impact of COVID-19 has only under lined the Importance of the simplest and most cost-effective form of life insurance further. Insurance players say that term insurance premiums in India are not expensive, despite the series of hikes in the last two years.

To buy or not to buy

Your decision should hinge on your requirements, rather than term insurance prices alone. An adequate pure protection cover is a must in every individual’s portfolio. You should take into account your income, your family’s needs and goals as also your assets and liabilities before computing the ideal figure. “You should also factor in spouse’s status – if he/she draws income, your term cover requirement could be lower,” says Pankaj Mathpal, Founder, Optima Money Managers. But as simple a rule of thumb, you should have life cover of at least 10-15 times your annual income.

“After a thorough study, if you feel your current cover is inadequate to ensure financial security for your family, you can look at buying a term cover now,” says Pankaj Mathpal, Founder, Optima Money Managers. As you grow older, the premiums go up in line with age and also lifestyle diseases acquired over the years. Post-COVID-19, companies are also resorting to additional scrutiny while issuing policies – your COVID history, income levels and education qualification constitute important parameters today.

Life insurers charge lower premiums to younger and healthier individuals and this premium is locked for life. You also need to go beyond premiums while choosing the right life insurance company. Claim settlement ratio – which indicates the number and amount of claims paid vs claims received – is one of the key metrics to consider.
Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning
Tags: #insurance #term insurance
first published: Jan 24, 2022 11:08 am

Must Listen

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

Why is now the right time to invest in US markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.