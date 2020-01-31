Group health covers of PSBs to continue post-merger as well

Merged public sector banks’ customers, who had fears of losing their group health covers, can heave a sigh of relief. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has issued clarifications and made modifications to allow these insurance contracts – facilitated by banks for their account holders – to continue post-merger too.

Many group policyholders, particularly senior citizen accountholders, had to port to individual health policies after the one-year term expired, as the acquiring PSBs had tie-ups with other insurers. General insurance policies are one-year contracts. While individual health covers come with a lifelong renewability clause, this is not the case with group health schemes. Porting between group health policies is not allowed.

Such policies are customised, and terms and conditions, including premiums, can be changed at the discretion of the provider or the insurance company.

Succour on offer

Now, IRDAI has given acquiring banks the option to continue with the acquired bank’s insurer even after the end of the policy tenure. “At the end of the current policy period of the group insurance cover of the merged bank, the acquiring bank, at its option, may continue with the same group insurance policy with the same insurance company, for the customers of the merged bank,” the IRDAI stated.

The current corporate agency guidelines allow a bank to have a tie-up with three life, three general and three standalone health insurers. The acquired bank’s group policies offered through partnership with other insurers were discontinued, leaving the latter’s customers in a lurch. “Now, thanks to the insurance regulator’s guidelines, banks will be free to continue with the erstwhile bank’s insurance partner and the group policy, in order to safeguard customers’ interests,” says Amit Chhabra, Business Head, Health, Policybazaar.com.

The acquiring bank’s group covers through its existing insurance partners, too, can continue. “The acquiring bank can also offer this insurance coverage to customers of the merged bank with the consent of its insurer,” IRDAI added.

Partial grievance redressal

This, however, does not mean that all concerns of such customers have been addressed. The final decision on continuing with the merged bank’s policy still rests with the acquirer. The insurance regulator has not issued a directive, but has given an option to the new entity to continue with the older group policies and the insurer.

“The arrangements of the merged banks can be continued with the respective insurance companies for a period of twelve months from the date of merger, subject to willingness of the acquiring bank to function as the corporate agent for the respective insurance companies,” IRDAI’s guidelines say. Finally, it will boil down to the bank’s negotiations with the insurer, and the terms, including commissions, they agree upon.

The real recourse

The acquired PSB customers’ plight holds important lessons for other insurance buyers. The former, especially senior citizens, find themselves in a bind. They will find the option to port to the same insurer’s individual policy expensive compared to premiums they had been paying. At the same time, they are likely to find it difficult to buy a fresh individual cover, given their age and history of ailments. Moreover, the new policy will cover their pre-existing illnesses only after a waiting period of one to four years, depending on ailment and the insurer. So, they can either switch to the retail policy offered or hope that IRDAI’s guidelines will prompt the acquiring banks to continue with the old cover.

“Group policies come with their set of advantages. For example, a bank could extend the group cover to its fixed deposit holders, irrespective of their age. The premiums will be uniform, as also relatively lower,” says consumer activist Jehangir Gai. Also, usually, such policies have no waiting period for coverage of pre-existing diseases. However, there is a flipside to relying on group health covers to finance your medical needs. For one, it does not come with lifelong renewal assurance, unlike individual policies, so it can be withdrawn after the one-year tenure draws to a close.