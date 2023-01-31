English
    Four easy steps to make 2023 profitable

    Investors need to remember that in the long term, markets move higher and hence they need to focus on what they can control, which is how much, where and for how long to invest.

    Mrin Agarwal
    January 31, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
    Despite the roller-coaster ride Indian markets had in 2022, investor interest in equities continues to grow, with SIP inflows touching an all-time high in December. (Representative Image)

    Those who went by the 2021 craze for cryptocurrencies and international investing suffered because they went by past returns.

    In 2022, investors saw why anything in excess is bad and how uncertainty is very much a part of our lives. It was a year of rising interest rates, high inflation and the meltdown in cryptocurrencies. The days of making quick money became a distant memory.

    This is my assessment of how investors managed finances in 2022:

    The good