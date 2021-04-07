English
Fixed deposit interest rates: Latest FD rates of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank

We have compiled the current fixed deposit interest rates of top lenders in India.

Moneycontrol News
April 07, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST
SBI FD interest rates are applicable with effect from January 8

People who are looking for safe and assured returns on their investments, fixed deposits (FDs) are considered to be the preferred investment choice for them.

Bank fixed deposits have always been popular considering the safety of the investment. Most top lenders also offer the option of a short-term, mid-term or long-term fixed deposit depending on your investment needs and horizon. All you need to do is compare the interest rates on offer before taking your pick.

Banks like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank offer FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. FD interest rates of different banks vary by deposit amount, deposit tenure and type of depositor.

We have compiled the latest fixed deposit interest rates of top lenders in India.

Latest interest rates of SBI
Maturity PeriodInterest Rates
7 days to 45 days2.9%
46 days to 179 days3.9%
180 days to less than 1 year4.4%
1 year to less than 2 years5%
2 years to less than 3 years5.1%
3 years to less than 5 years5.3%
5 years and up to 10 years5.4%
 Latest interest rates of Axis Bank
Maturity PeriodInterest Rates
7 days to 29 days2.5%
30 days to 3 months3%
3 months to 6 months3,5%
6 months to 11 months 25 days4.40%
11 months 25 days to 1 year 5 days5.15%
1 year 5 days to 18 months5.10%
18 Months to 2 years5.25%
2 years to 5 years5.40%
5 years to 10 years5.75%
Latest interest rates of ICICI Bank
Maturity PeriodInterest Rates
7 days to 29 days2.5%
30 days to 90 days3%
91 days to 184 days3.5%
185 days to less than 1 year4.40%
1 year to 18 months4.9%
18 months days to 2 years5%
2 years 1 day to 3 years5.15%
3 years 1 day to 5 years5.35%
5 years 1 day to 10 years5.50%
Latest interest rates of HDFC Bank
Maturity PeriodInterest Rates
7 days to 29 days2.50%
30 days to 90 days3%
91 days to 6 months3.5%
6 months 1 days to 1 Year4.4%
1 year to 2 years4.9%
2 years 1 day to 3 years5.15%
3 year 1 day to5.30%
5 years 1 day5.50%
