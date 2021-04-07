Fixed deposit interest rates: Latest FD rates of SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank

SBI FD interest rates are applicable with effect from January 8

People who are looking for safe and assured returns on their investments, fixed deposits (FDs) are considered to be the preferred investment choice for them.

Bank fixed deposits have always been popular considering the safety of the investment. Most top lenders also offer the option of a short-term, mid-term or long-term fixed deposit depending on your investment needs and horizon. All you need to do is compare the interest rates on offer before taking your pick.

Banks like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank offer FD tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. FD interest rates of different banks vary by deposit amount, deposit tenure and type of depositor.

We have compiled the latest fixed deposit interest rates of top lenders in India.

Maturity Period Interest Rates 7 days to 45 days 2.9% 46 days to 179 days 3.9% 180 days to less than 1 year 4.4% 1 year to less than 2 years 5% 2 years to less than 3 years 5.1% 3 years to less than 5 years 5.3% 5 years and up to 10 years 5.4%

Latest interest rates of Axis Bank

Maturity Period Interest Rates 7 days to 29 days 2.5% 30 days to 3 months 3% 3 months to 6 months 3,5% 6 months to 11 months 25 days 4.40% 11 months 25 days to 1 year 5 days 5.15% 1 year 5 days to 18 months 5.10% 18 Months to 2 years 5.25% 2 years to 5 years 5.40% 5 years to 10 years 5.75% Latest interest rates of ICICI Bank

Maturity Period Interest Rates 7 days to 29 days 2.5% 30 days to 90 days 3% 91 days to 184 days 3.5% 185 days to less than 1 year 4.40% 1 year to 18 months 4.9% 18 months days to 2 years 5% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 5.15% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 5.35% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 5.50% Latest interest rates of HDFC Bank