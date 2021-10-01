MARKET NEWS

Ex-ICICI Bank boss KV Kamath feels every individual must make a will today!

Many of us hesitate in drafting a Will and making nominations. But the onset of Covid-19 has shown that life is uncertain. Inaugurating an initiative of the Association of Registered Investment Advisers (ARIA) to help stranded people cope with succession planning upon losing their loved ones to Covid-19, KV Kamath shared his views on the importance of timely planning your will. - He stressed upon the need to make nominations in our existing as well as new investments - Kamath also stressed upon the need to have standardisation of forms and processes required in succession planning Who is KV Kamath? KV Kamath was the former Managing Director and CEO of ICICI Bank and then its Chairman from 2009-15. He was also the Chairman of Infosys between 2011 and 2015. He came back to India last year from Shanghai where he served close to five years as the chief of the New Development Bank of BRICS countries.

