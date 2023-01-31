English
    Economic Survey 2023: NPS assets now 3.2% of India’s GDP

    Future NPS growth will be fuelled by private sector salaried employees and self-employed workers

    Moneycontrol PF Team
    January 31, 2023 / 04:43 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Even as the debate around old versus new pension schemes for government employees rages on, the private sector seems to be embracing the National Pension System (NPS) at a fast clip.

    Both the voluntary subscription schemes – Atal Pension Yojana (APY) and NPS all-citizens-model – are driving the pension coverage in the country.

    The number of pension subscribers has multiplied over three-fold, led by APY, with the assets under management (AUM) growing over four-fold, led by NPS, between financial year 2017-18 and 2021—22, the Economic Survey 2022-23 noted, citing Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) data.

    The coverage of the population in pension under NPS and APY as a share of the total population has risen from 1.2 percent to 3.7 percent between financial years 2017-18 and 2021-22. “Assets as a proportion of GDP have increased from 1.2 percent to 3.2 percent, reflecting that the pension sector is progressing much faster than the nominal growth of the economy and population,” the survey stated.