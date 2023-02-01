English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Budget 2023 has made almost every payment abroad costlier

    The only exemptions are in education and medical treatment where your expenses on foreign shores will be safeguarded

    Khyati Dharamsi
    February 01, 2023 / 07:30 PM IST
    The move to aimed at conserving foreign exchange amidst global uncertainty and the steep rise in TCS rates would force people to rethink remittances.

    The move to aimed at conserving foreign exchange amidst global uncertainty and the steep rise in TCS rates would force people to rethink remittances.

    Thinking of investing in foreign stocks, mutual funds and crypto currencies abroad or collecting artwork and high-value items investments such as property and sculptures? Be ready to shell out a higher amount as the Budget 2023-24 has enhanced the tax-collection at source (TCS) on foreign remittance through Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) to 20 percent from the existing 5 percent.

    For the benefit of students studying abroad and those opting for medical treatment, the TCS rate has been kept untouched at 5 percent of the amount remitted. But investments, gifts and foreign tours exceeding Rs 7 lakh in a year would be impacted starting July 1, 2023.

    Who will be impacted?

    Indian residents are allowed to remit up to $250,000 per financial year to make investments, study abroad or undergo medical procedures.