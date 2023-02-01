English
    Union Budget 2023 increases tax collection at source for overseas tour packages

    Union Budget 2023: This will hit the tour and travel industry especially since the industry has just started recovering after COVID-19, said an expert.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST
    (Image: AFP)

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2023 speech on February 1 announced that the government has increased tax collection at source for overseas packages.

    The TCS (tax collection at source) for overseas tour packages has been increased from 5 percent to 20 percent.

    This will hit the tour and travel industry especially since the industry has just started recovering after COVID-19, said CA Amit Maheshwari.

    This is a significant increase and will definitely send some shock waves, said Nitin Raj, CEO and Co Founder, Riverum, a travel company