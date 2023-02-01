Union Budget 2023 increases tax collection at source for overseas tour packages

(Image: AFP)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2023 speech on February 1 announced that the government has increased tax collection at source for overseas packages.

The TCS (tax collection at source) for overseas tour packages has been increased from 5 percent to 20 percent.

This will hit the tour and travel industry especially since the industry has just started recovering after COVID-19, said CA Amit Maheshwari.

This is a significant increase and will definitely send some shock waves, said Nitin Raj, CEO and Co Founder, Riverum, a travel company

This tax collection at source is for the tour packages above Rs 50 lakh, he noted. "If we look at it from another point of view then in a way it is good and promotes domestic tourism and there is a lot more demand for domestic packages than international ones. There is also a possibility that high cost tour packages can now be split into multiple travel plans by tour operators and travel agents," added Raj.