AMFI March mutual fund numbers out, net equity inflow at Rs 20,190 crore, highest in a year

MF industry crossed the Rs 40 trillion milestone for the first time in November 2022.

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on April 13 released the mutual fund numbers for March 2023, which showed that net inflows into open-ended equity funds during the month came in at Rs 20,190 crore.

Equity inflows were the highest in over a year's period.

In the previous month, net equity inflows had stood at Rs 15,657 crore. Meanwhile, the hybrid net outflow in March came in at Rs 12,372 crore, as compared to an inflow of Rs 460.30 crore in February.

Due to huge selling in debt and hybrid funds, open-ended mutual funds saw overall net outflows of Rs 21,693.91 crore during March.

Shuffling the debt

In the debt category, investor focus shifted to long duration funds after the government introduced changes to the mutual fund taxation in the Finance bill.

Also read | Online bond platforms back in the spotlight after debt fund tax but liquidity issues remain

According to the amendments to the Finance Bill, capital gains from investments in mutual funds, where not more than 35 percent is invested in domestic equities, will be taxed at a maximum marginal rate. This means that debt mutual funds no longer enjoy the benefits of long-term capital gains (LTCG) and indexation for fresh investments starting April 1.

Debt investments till March 31, enjoy the earlier favourable taxation regime.

Consequently, the highest net outflows in the income/debt-oriented category were seen in liquid funds, which saw net selling of Rs 56,924.13 crore in March.

Liquid funds are preferred by investors to park their money for short periods of time typically one day to three months.

In the debt category, the highest net inflows were seen in Corporate Bond Funds, which saw buying to the tune of Rs 15,626.16 crore.

Equity stays strong

In the Growth/Equity-Oriented funds, all the 11 categories saw positive inflows. In the category, Sectoral/Thematic Funds saw the highest net inflows at Rs 3,928.97 crore, followed by Dividend Yield Funds at Rs 3,715.75 crore.

Investors also continued to pose faith in small-cap stocks as the category saw net inflows of Rs 2,430.04 crore during the month.

There was also big buying in Mid Cap Fund and Large & Mid Cap Fund. While being the last month of the year, tax-saving Equity-linked Savings Schemes (ELSS) also saw net inflows of Rs 2,685.58 crore during March.

Also see | The complete MC30 basket of mutual fund schemes

Fiscal numbers

The FY23 was an eventful financial year for the Indian mutual fund industry, as it crossed the Rs 40 trillion milestone for the first time in November. Further, investments via monthly systematic investment plans (SIPs) topped Rs 13,000 crore for the first time in October.

It was also the year when passive funds came into the spotlight. Data from AMFI shows that for the financial year, Index funds garnered net inflows of Rs 95,670.62 crore during the financial year, which was highest among all the mutual fund categories.

They were followed by Other Exchange-Traded Funds with net inflows of nearly Rs 60,000 crore during April 2022 to March 2023. This category includes silver ETFs and overseas ETFs.

Also read | Hunting for multibaggers? Here are the top microcap stocks that PMS love to hold

With most active mutual funds failing to beat the benchmarks, experts believe that flows into passive mutual funds is expected remain healthy.

When it comes to net outflows, Liquid Funds bled most at Rs -36,602.91 during April-March 2023, followed by Arbitrage Funds at Rs -35,171.34 crore.

Also read | Got Rs 10 lakh to invest? Tata MF’s fund manager picks 3 mutual funds to ride out volatile markets

In mutual funds, arbitrage is the simultaneous purchase and sale of a stock to take advantage of the price differential in spot and futures market.

Data also showed that most equity fund categories saw healthy net inflows during the year. Case in point, Sectoral/Thematic Funds saw net inflows to the tune of Rs 23,731.01 crore, while Small-Cap Funds saw similar net buying of Rs 22,103.70 crore.