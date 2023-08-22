Onion’s rising prices make consumers teary-eyed

An Indian household for example eats 5 kg of onions each month, adding up to an annual domestic consumption of 15 million tonne

Amid protests by farmers and traders against the decision to impose 40 percent export duty on onions, the government has decided to procure 2 lakh metric tonnes of onions from farmers in Maharashtra at the rate of Rs 2,410 per quintal. However, this is not the first time that this key kitchen staple has been a cause of concern for India and the world.

Earlier in March this year, the humble onion was making everyone weep after extreme weather events and the Ukraine war resulted in skyrocketing prices in countries across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Beloved ingredient

Among the most consumed vegetables in the world, the onion is a staple across global cuisines used in dishes from curries to salads. Around 106 million metric tonnes are produced annually, which is equal to the combined production of carrots, turnips, chillies, peppers and garlic, as per a Bloomberg report.

It is said to be the second most consumed vegetable in the world with India, China and the United States topping the list of suppliers. An Indian household for example eats 5 kg of onions each month, adding up to an annual domestic consumption of 15 million tonne, as per a report by The Print. Onions account for 13 percent of an average Indian family's vegetable bill, it added.

High prices

Onion prices in India have been on an increase since the beginning of August. At Lasalgaon’s wholesale market in Niphad taluka of Nashik, the average price of the bulb rose from Rs 1,370/quintal on August 1 to Rs 2,050/quintal on August 19, according to a report by The Indian Express. This price jump can be attributed to a shortage of stored produce and lower-than-expected acreage of the bulb itself. Unlike other vegetables, onions are not grown around the year.

However, the country saw its biggest onion crisis in 2010 when errant rainfall skyrocketed prices. Then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had described it as a ‘grave concern’ and the Centre halted exports, besides cutting import duties to do damage control.