Ola Electric kicks off S1 Air deliveries in over 100 cities

Ola Electric claims that S1 Air has become one of the most popular EV scooters in the country with over 50,000 bookings so far.

Ola Electric Mobility has commenced deliveries of the S1 Air, which was launched last October , in more than 100 cities. The Bangalore-based EV startup has bookings for 50,000 units of the electric scooter till date.

The SoftBank-backed startup began offering the S1 Air in three trims across price points in February to widen its customer base.

“Our goal with the S1 Air has always been to make India’s electric vehicle revolution accessible to all. The success of the S1 and S1 Pro has made electric vehicles mainstream in the country. We are conﬁdent that the arrival of the S1 Air will soon mark the end of the ICE Age in India’s scooter industry,” Ola Electric had said earlier in a release.

The Bhavish Aggarwal-led EV maker had recently revealed that the purchase window for Ola S1 Air scooter was opened for Ola community riders from July 28 to July 30, with an introductory price of Rs 1,09,000. For all other customers, the purchase window was opened on July 31 with a revised price of Rs 1,19,000.

The S1 Air is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack and an 8.5 kW motor that generates 58 Nm of torque. It has a claimed range of 151 km per charge, and a top speed of 90 km/hr. It is available in six colours—Stellar Blue, Neon, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver, and Midnight Blue—and comes with a twin front fork, flat footboard, 34-litre boot space, and a dual-tone body.

“Interested buyers can enquire more about the Ola S1 Air at any of the 1,000-plus Experience Centres sprawled across the nation. Also, one can easily complete their purchase journey via the Ola App,” Ola Electric said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric has rolled out S1 X e-scooter, which is positioned below the S1 Air, and the company’s lowest priced model. While bookings for the S1 X have begun, deliveries will kick off at the year end. The 3KW variant, which can be booked at an introductory price of Rs 89,999 until August 21, will later be sold for Rs 99,999. Similarly, the Ola S1 X’s 2kw variant will cost Rs 89,999, and has an introductory price of Rs 79,999 till August