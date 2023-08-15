Ola launches affordable EV scooters, teases super-sports bike Diamond Head

Ola Electric launched the S1 EV two-wheeler series on August 15. (Image: Twitter//@OlaElectric)

Ola Electric unveiled a slew of electric vehicle (EV) two-wheelers at its 'End of ICE Age Event, Part I', on the eve of its Consumer Day, on August 15.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Ola Electric CEO, noted during the event that the two-wheeler EV penetration market in India has expanded from less than 2 percent to around 20 percent over the past two years.

"Two years ago, nobody was thinking about EVs in India. There was scepticism about the EV market in the country. Today, the EV penetration in scooters is more than 20 percent in India," he said. Aggarwal also thanked customers for pioneering the EV revolution in the country.

The company, at its 'End of ICE Age Event, Part I', unveiled a slew of EV scooters, motorcycles, and even a super-sports bike.

It launched the Ola S1 X scooter, which will be available in two variants with a claimed range of 150 kilometres. The upgraded vehicle comes with a lighter and more efficient battery pack, better thermal performance and enhanced safety, noted the company.

Refreshed lineup

The two-wheeler EV manufacturer also rolled out the MoveOS 4 update at the event, the beta version of which will be available from September 15. It also launched 100 new customer service centres during the event.

The prices of its other EV scooters were also announced at the event. The Ola S1 Pro will be priced at Rs 1,47,499, while the Ola S1 Air will be available at a cost of Rs 1,19,999. The Ola S1 X+ has been priced at Rs 1,09,999 but will be available at an introductory price of Rs 99,999 until August 21.

The Ola S1 X will be available for Rs 99,999 but currently has an introductory price of Rs 89,999 until August 21. The Ola S1 X (2kw) will cost Rs 89,999, and has an introductory price of Rs 79,999 till August 21.

Aggarwal highlighted the progress made by the company in the EV space, stating that India's EV revolution has just started, and called it the "Ground Zero of EV revolution". The CEO further pressed on the role of EV in the Indian market, noting that, "Buying EV is not just good for the environment, it is good for the wallet as well. The EV revolution is a disruption led by technology, and the way we make India a global EV hub is by leading in technologies of the future."

Showstopper

Ola Electric also unveiled the company's first lithium cell at the event. "The way we secure our destiny for the future is by making our own energy technology. We have to create the future technology in India", said Aggarwal while demonstrating the use of a lithium cell for lighting a diya on stage during the event. It will be integrated into vehicle upgrades from next year, stated the CEO.

The company also unveiled the must-anticipated range of EV motorcycles - Cruiser, Adventure, and Roadster - at the event.

The showstopper of the event was the super-sports EV motorcycle - Diamond Head - which was unveiled right before the event concluded, leaving customers in awe. On introducing the super-sports motorcycle to the public, Aggarwal said, "It will truly define what super sports biking is across the world. The future of motorcycling will be built in India".