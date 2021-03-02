English
NSE, SIDBI sign MoU to explore feasibility of debt capital platform for MSMEs

After exploring the feasibility of a debt capital platform, both the institutions will plan the next steps ahead "based on the market feedback" , NSE MD and CEO Vikram Limaye said.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST

For co-operation in various initiatives linked to the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), a memorandum of understanding was inked between the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) on February 28.

As per the MoU, both the entities would explore the feasibility of debt capital platform for the MSMEs, the NSE said in an official press release.

SIDBI Deputy Managing Director Satya Venkata Rao, while welcoming the pact, said various institutions across the country are required to "co-ordinate and co-operate" with each other for the benefit of MSME sector.

The Expert Committee on MSMEs, under the chairmanship of former SEBI chief UK Sinha, had called for additional instruments for debt and equity which will help crystallize new sources of funding for the sector, Rao pointed out.

"In this regard, SIDBI will look forward to jointly work with NSE to explore feasibility of a debt platform for unmet needs of the sector," he said.

After exploring the feasibility of a debt capital platform, both the institutions will plan the next steps ahead "based on the market feedback" , NSE Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vikram Limaye added.

"We are committed to the MSME sector and one of the major MSME initiatives has been the SME Exchange, NSE Emerge and the joint venture with SIDBI for the TreDs platform, Receivable Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL) to solve the working capital problems faced by small businesses," he further said.
TAGS: #Debt Capital Platform #MSME #MSME sector #NSE #SIDBI
first published: Mar 2, 2021 07:55 pm

