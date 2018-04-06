Nifty heading towards 10,480, may face minor hurdle at 10,375; top 5 stocks to buy in near term

AUM Capital

Benchmarks traded on a firm note throughout the day and ended with gains after the Reserve Bank of India kept the repo rate unchanged at 6% in the first Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet of FY19.The market breadth was in favour of advances with 6 stocks advancing against one declining one.

Among other economic data, India's services industry returned to growth in March as new business picked up on improved demand, a private survey showed on Thursday, and encouraging firms to hire at the fastest pace in nearly seven years.

After taking a big hit in February, the Nikkei/IHS Markit Services Purchasing Managers' Index managed to narrowly push back above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction, rising to 50.3 last month from 47.8.

Technical Outlook

Nifty

Nifty has given a breakout from a 'Descending Channel' on daily time frame indicating a possible change in short term trend. It has formed 'Bullish Marubozu' candlestick pattern suggesting buyers’ maintained control of the price throughout the day, from the opening bell to the close. It is heading towards 10430-10480 levels i.e. 100 & 50 SMA respectively. It might face minor hurdle around 10375 zones (61.8 percent Retracement level on hourly chart). Furthermore, Oscillators are in bullish mode.

Bank Nifty

Nifty Bank continues its up-move after reverting back to the 'Falling Channel'. It opened with gap-up and continued to move higher to close at 24759.80 Up 2.61 per cent. Index is currently trading around its major moving average of 200 SMA i.e. around 24870 levels. Now Nifty Bank has to cross this level decisively for further up-move. Next Hurdles stands around 25320-25430 levels.

Moreover, Momentum Oscillators like RSI & MACD are rising from support zone which is a bullish set-up.

Below are the top 5 stocks which can give up to 5% return in the near term:

Canara Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 296, stop loss: Rs 272 | Return: 4%

India Glycols | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 537 stop loss: Rs 498 | Return: 3%

VIP Industries | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 380 stop loss: Rs 358 | Return: 3%

Grasim Industries | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1115, stop loss: Rs 1075 | Return: 2%

Jindal Steel & Power | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 246, stop loss: Rs 228 | Return: 5%

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.