Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Nexstgo bets big on India market, eyes 10,000 units-monthly sales for AVITA laptops

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Hong Kong-based Nexstgo on Thursday unveiled its new brand of 'AVITA' laptops and said it aims to clock monthly sales of 10,000 units in the coming financial year. Nexstgo -- which ventured into the country last year -- is keen on tapping the niche Internet of Things (IoT) segment here and is also lining up products like 'smart' weighing scale and 'smart' mirror that displays health information like BMI, for Indian buyers.

"Apart from good specifications, our devices are available in bright colours and designs that separates us from competition. The focus over the next few months will be to establish the brand," Nexstgo Company Ltd CEO and co-founder Alex Chung told reporters here.

He added that the company will invest USD 2.5-3 million in various marketing activities, including digital campaigns and in-shop branding for the new brand.

"The quirky aesthetics in colour and design options will definitely appeal to the young consumers...My target would be to sell 10,000 units monthly in the next fiscal," Nexstgo India Country Manager Seema Bhatnagar said.

The products, priced between Rs 27,990 to Rs 83,990, will be retailed online as well as through offline stores. The company will also allow users to customise the designs on their AVITA laptops in the future.

The AVITA brand was created by a former R&D and branding team of Radio Corporation of America (RCA) in the US in 2016. It has been solely owned and run by Nexstgo since then.

Chung said the company sees India as a major opportunity for laptops as well as IoT devices. "Our approach will be to expand the product development team, and then we will look at R&D as well as manufacturing," he added.
First Published on Jan 24, 2019 07:49 pm

