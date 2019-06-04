App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 08:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCLT allows HDIL 4 weeks to pay Rs 98 cr to Bank of India

Mumbai-based HDIL owes about Rs 520 crore to Bank of India (BoI) and it had agreed to pay in tranches to the lender.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Company Law Tribunal June 4 allowed Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) four weeks time to pay Rs 98 crore to Bank of India or face insolvency proceedings.

Mumbai-based HDIL owes about Rs 520 crore to Bank of India (BoI) and it had agreed to pay in tranches to the lender.

The tribunal Tuesday directed HDIL to clear Rs 98 crore dues in four weeks to BoI as per the agreed terms or be ready to face the consequences.

Close

HDIL has so far paid Rs 95 crore to BoI, but later defaulted and there was no possibility of any payment.

related news

Senior counsel Navroz Seervai, representing HDIL, said the realty company had sought refinance to repay the debt from a cooperative bank, which did not disburse funds due to general elections.

The funds, he said, will now be released in three weeks.

Currently, HDIL is facing insolvency petitions from other public sector lenders including Corporation Bank, Syndicate Bank, among others.

HDIL owes Rs 7.42 crore to Corporation Bank, Rs 15 crore to Union Bank of India, Rs 57 crore to Syndicate Bank and Rs 2.75 crore to Dena Bank. They have filed separate petitions under Section 7 of the IBC to recover dues.

HDIL also owes Rs 143 crore to Union Bank of India and about Rs 60 crore to Jammu and Kashmir Bank.

After hearing the arguments, the division bench comprising Bhaskara Pantula Mohan and V Nallasenapathy granted four weeks time to HDIL to repay Rs 98 crore to BoI and around Rs 10 crore to Syndicate Bank as per schedule.

The tribunal has adjourned the case till July 4. It will hear cases filed by Corporation Bank, Union Bank of India and Dena Bank on June 26.

HDIL, as per its 2017-18 annual report, has a debt of around Rs 2,400 crore.

The company claims that it has repaid Rs 800 crore to banks till now. However, according to a document released by Jammu and Kashmir Bank, only Rs 324 crore has been repaid.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 08:24 pm

tags #Bank Of India #Business #HDIL #Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd #NCLT

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.