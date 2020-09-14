NBCC Q1 net profit down 80% to Rs 10.28 crore

State-owned NBCC Ltd on September 14 reported 80 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10.28 crore for the quarter ended June.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 51.46 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 730.10 crore in the first quarter of the fiscal from Rs 1,941.07 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing.