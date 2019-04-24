App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 07:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NAVs end higher as markets gain

Equity diversified NAVs ended higher with advance:decline ratio of 216:37 as the Equity benchmarks showed strong pull back in last minutes of trade to end flat led by short covering.

Equity diversified NAVs ended higher with advance:decline ratio of 216:37 as the Equity benchmarks showed strong pull back in last minutes of trade to end flat led by short covering. Overall, it was a short covering-based recovery in markets -- indices had bounced back today after a sell-off in previous five sessions. But the sudden fall in last one-hour of trade, due to selling in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, TCS, Infosys & Bharti Airtel, pulled the Nifty down to test 5700 level in intraday trade by dropping more than 140 points from day's high.



The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 19,196.34, down just 27.78 points and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 8.75 points to settle at 5,754.10.



On the sectoral front, banking funds advanced while technology, FMCG and pharma funds decline.


 


Short term debt funds closed with positive returns; while long term debt fund ended mixed, their advance:decline ratio stood at 82:22 & 41:41, respectively.



  • Equity diversified NAVs end higher
  • Banking funds advance
  • Technology, FMCG pharma and funds declined
  • Short term debt funds ended with positive returns
  • Long term debt fund ended mixed

Here is the day
First Published on Jan 11, 2011 11:34 pm

tags #Escorts Tax Plan (G) #ICICI Pru Banking & Financial Services Fund - Retail Plan (G) #ICICI Pru Child Care Plan - Gift Plan #ICICI Pru Focused Bluechip Equity Fund (G) #ICICI Pru R.I.G.H.T. Fund (G) #LIC MF Balanced Fund - C (G) #MF News #NAVs #Reliance Media & Entertainment Fund (G) #Sahara R.E.A.L. Fund (G)

