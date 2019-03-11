HSBC MF launches large and midcap equity fund; offer to close March 25

HSBC Mutual Fund on March 11 launched HSBC Large and Midcap Equity Fund, which will remain open for subscription till March 25.

The open-ended equity scheme invest 0-35 percent of its corpus in largecap and midcap stocks each.

It also has the provision to invest up to 20 percent of its corpus in debt and money market instruments.

When asked if the timing was right to launch this fund as investors feel jittery investing in equity asset classes, citing volatility in the election year.

“Elections have not shown conclusive evidence of negative impact on equity market performance during the last seven Lok Sabha elections,” said Tushar Pradhan, Chief Investment Officer, HSBC Asset Management.

In 2014, prior to the elections (December 2013-May 2013), the Sensex delivered 16 percent absolute returns. In 2009 (December 2008-May 2009), the Sensex delivered 61 percent absolute returns.

