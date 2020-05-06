App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | MF distributors most impacted; pandemic to change investor landscape: Report

According to the report, distributors will have to discover a solution to sustain themselves, especially smaller players, from a cash flow and sustainability perspective

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The impact on mutual fund distributors will be the biggest factor that will change the investor landscape in coming months.


Fintso, a vertical aggregator for independent financial advisors, end-consumers and mutual fund manufacturers, has detailed the impact of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the investor ecosystem.


The report largely emphasises the effects with regards to various players of the ecosystem: consumers, regulators, distributors and manufacturers.


According to the report, distributors will have to discover a solution to sustain themselves, especially smaller players, from a cash flow and sustainability perspective.


The methods could be adapting the conventional mode of communication, switching their product sales pitches and risk management for their clients.


The report stated that implementation of regulations have led to structural changes and due to its longer impact it will result in business changes. “There are changes that are done for immediate needs: e.g. moratorium on loans (will affect a lot of lenders, including P2P), and some like the SEBI regulations that basically banned the usage of papers for MF transactions,” the report said.


Independent financial entrepreneurs (financial advisors) will have to adapt to new digital measures and embrace new channels of communication, including  WhatsApp /Telegram and email, but mostly importantly, their own digital app, the report said.


“Financial advisors will also have to reinvent who advisors cater to – rather than focussing on new client acquisition, they will consolidate their base and increase the share-of-wallet from their existing clients by showcasing a wider bouquet of products and services,” the report said.


COVID-19 has disrupted the investor ecosystem and the unpredictability about the period of time the industry will require to get back to normal makes the situation although more vulnerable.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 08:19 pm

tags #Business #distributors #MFnews

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Proposal for voluntary monthly contribution to PM-CARES by armed forces for 11 months cleared

Proposal for voluntary monthly contribution to PM-CARES by armed forces for 11 months cleared

Domestic sugar mills' operating profitability to dip 150-300 bps in FY21 on decline in demand, exports: CRISIL Ratings

Domestic sugar mills' operating profitability to dip 150-300 bps in FY21 on decline in demand, exports: CRISIL Ratings

TRAI begins online OHDs, but tariff floor price issue may not be taken up for now

TRAI begins online OHDs, but tariff floor price issue may not be taken up for now

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.