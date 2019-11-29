App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2019 05:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mukesh Ambani ranked 9th on Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires List, overtakes Alphabet's Larry Page

At the start of the year, Ambani stood at the 13th on the Forbes 2019 rich list. He is now moved to nineth overtaking Alphabet CEO Larry Page.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has made it to the ninth spot on Forbes' 'The Real-Time Billionaires List'.

On November 28, his net worth as per the list stood at $60.8 billion. The improvement in his ranking follows RIL emerging the first among listed entities to hit a market capitalisation of Rs 10 lakh crore.

At the start of the year, Ambani stood at the 13th on the Forbes 2019 rich list. He is now moved to nineth overtaking Alphabet CEO Larry Page.

As per the Forbes India Rich List 2019, the 62-year-old RIL Chairman is the richest Indian with a net worth of $51.4 billion.

Meanwhile, at the top of the list is Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos, whose 'Real-Time Net Worth' stood at $113 billion on November 28. He is followed by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ($107.4 billion). Next on the list is Bernard Arnault is the Chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, ($ 107.2 billion) in the second and third positions, respectively.

Others in the top 10 include CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett with a net worth of $86.9 billion, CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg ($74.9 billion), Amancio Ortega founder and former Chairman of Inditex fashion group, best known for its chain of Zara clothing and accessories shops ($69.3 billion), Co-founder of software firm Oracle Larry Ellison ($ 69.2 billion) and, Carlos Slim Helu ($60.9 billion).

Ambani's flagship firm -- RIL -- is India's largest and most profitable private sector company and continues to remain a significant player in the integrated energy value chain globally. Its retail business has grown phenomenally, registering a seven-fold increase in revenue and a 14-fold increase in profit in the last six years.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Nov 29, 2019 03:18 pm

tags #Business #India #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance Industries Limited #world

